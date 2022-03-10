At SUPER DELIVERY, we have over 2,000 vendors who work hard every day to bring you the best products. Various brand stories are born in these efforts, resulting in beautiful products that bring happiness to everyone. Today, I would like to focus on SHORYUSHA Co., Ltd., the notable company that has recently joined SUPER DELIVERY. SHORYUSHA Co., Ltd. offers a variety of exciting products that will make you happy the moment you pick them up. This time, I interviewed a SHORYUSHA Co., Ltd. representative about their products and stories.

Please give us an overview of your company and the products you offer.

We are a company that designs, manufactures, and sells original stationery, and our main products are letter sets, notebooks, and pen cases. We design all of our products by hand from scratch, and many people especially love our flower-patterned items. This is why many customers have the image of our company's products as having floral patterns. In addition, we have recently expanded our product line to include products other than stationery, such as hand creams and bath salts, taking advantage of our design capabilities.

What is the most recommended product of your company now?

We recommend the "Birthday Card / Flower Word" series, which allows you to convey your feelings with the language of flowers. This product features a gentle watercolor flower design on the front of the card, and when you open the card, you will find the language of the flower. The three types of poppies, nemophila, and tulips in this series are particularly popular, and you can choose the language of the flowers depending on who you want to present the card to.

See "Birthday Card / Flower Word" items

Please tell us the story behind the development of the product.

When we were developing a new product, we wondered if we could do something with floral designs, which had been our strength in the past with our products. At that time, we thought it would be interesting to have a birthday card that incorporated the language of flowers since our previous products with the motif of the language of flowers had been well received. The language of flowers has various meanings depending on the flower's color and the type of flower, and it wasn't easy to find flowers with the best-fit meaning to give. However, after the product was released, it was well-received and was even published in a magazine. Therefore, we are delighted to have created a product that everyone can enjoy.

What is the best way to use this product?

The language of flowers is written in Japanese. So I hope you choose the language of flowers you want to convey to the person and send it along with your birthday message.

Finally, do you have a message for the readers?

We want our products to be used by people who want to have something fashionable and cute in various aspects of their daily lives, such as at school or work. We hope that our products will bring a little color to people's lives.

Related Items

See SHORYUSHA's all items

What's SUPERDELIVERY

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace.

Import high-quality and design products from Japan shortly!