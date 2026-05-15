For retailers, sourcing Made-in-Japan products is not only about choosing items with an appealing design. It is also about finding products with reliable quality, practical value, and a story that customers can easily understand.

From carefully crafted kitchenware to stationery, fashion accessories, and home goods, Japanese-made items can help stores create displays that feel authentic, refined, and distinctive. For buyers looking to add more depth to their product lineup, “Made in Japan” remains a powerful mark of quality that customers around the world continue to trust.

To help retailers discover these products more easily, SUPER DELIVERY has renewed and expanded its Made in Japan special feature page. The updated page brings together Japanese-made items across categories such as fashion, stationery, kitchenware, and interior goods, with improved sections for best-selling brands, craft and heritage products, and independent makers. Explore the Feature

For international retailers, Made-in-Japan sourcing is not only about quality and design — it can also be a practical business choice. Japan has trade frameworks with several key markets, including the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the CPTPP, which includes markets such as Australia, Canada, Singapore, etc.

Depending on the product category, country of import, and required origin documentation, eligible Japanese-origin goods may benefit from reduced or eliminated customs duties. For retailers, this can make Made-in-Japan products even more attractive: they offer trusted quality, strong product stories, and in some markets, potential import-cost advantages that support better assortment planning.

Three Ways to Find the Right Made-in-Japan Products

Retailers source Made-in-Japan products for different reasons: some look for trusted brands, some want products with a clear craft story, and others need distinctive items that are hard to find elsewhere.

To support these different buying needs, SUPER DELIVERY’s Made in Japan feature is organized around three useful themes: The Best Sellers, Craft & Heritage, and Indie & Small Makers.

Best Sellers: Start with Proven Brands

CHIPS Inc. makes products with a focus on shape, color, materials, and price under the theme of "vessels that you will want to use again". Their goal is to create tableware that makes ordinary dishes look more delicious and changes not only the tabletop but also the living space. View CHIPS inc. Products >>

Founded in 1905, KOKUYO is a long-established Japanese brand known for stationery and office products that combine practical design with reliable quality. From notebooks and files to workspace tools, its products are widely used across offices, schools, and creative communities in Japan and overseas. View KOKUYO Products >>

Craft & Heritage: Add Stories to Your Product Lineup

Nishijin-ori is a traditional textile craft from Kyoto’s Nishijin area, valued for its intricate woven patterns and refined use of color. With a long history connected to kimono and obi production (traditional Japanese robes and the decorative sashes worn with them), it brings cultural depth and a premium Japanese craft story to products such as accessories, interior goods, and gifts. Explore Nishijin-ori Items >>

Edo Kiriko is a traditional Tokyo cut-glass craft, valued for its intricate hand-cut patterns and elegant sparkle. With its roots in the 19th century, Edo Kiriko adds a refined Japanese craft story to glassware, making it ideal for premium tableware sections, gift displays, and lifestyle stores. Explore Edo Kiriko Items >>

Indie & Small Makers: Stand Out with Unique Finds

DAILY AROMA JAPAN is a Japanese aroma brand with roots in a Japanese aroma specialist founded in 1982. Built around domestic ingredients, organic quality, and professional standards, the brand offers Japan-made essential oils, ECOCERT-certified home fragrances, and natural care items designed to bring comfort through scent. View Products >>

SOUKI Co., Ltd. is a long-established Japanese sock manufacturer founded in 1927 in Koryo, Nara Prefecture, an area known for sock production. Combining inherited techniques with careful material selection, SOUKI crafts each pair with methods suited to the materials, creating socks designed to feel truly good in everyday life. View Products >>

Featured Pick: Chichili Pure Copper Sake Cups from Ebematsu Shoji

For retailers looking for Made-in-Japan products with a clear craft story, Chichili from Ebematsu Shoji CO., Ltd. is a beautiful example. Ebematsu Shoji is a Niigata-based specialist in professional kitchen tools, tableware, and restaurant supplies, offering products that work not only for foodservice businesses but also for lifestyle stores, kitchenware shops, and gift sections.

Chichili is a pure copper sake cup made in Tsubame-Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, one of Japan’s most respected metalworking regions. Its name comes from an old word for pine cone, reflected in the cup’s rounded shape and hammered texture. The soft, palm-fitting silhouette gives it a warm and approachable impression, while the hand-hammered surface adds a refined shine that immediately conveys a sense of craftsmanship and premium quality.

The cup is made from copper with tin plating. Copper transfers temperature efficiently, helping users enjoy the coolness of chilled sake, while the tin finish helps bring out a smoother taste. Each hammered pattern is created one by one by skilled craftspeople, and the processing is handled by Shinkodo, a maker with copper-processing techniques developed in the local Tsubame-Sanjo area.

Chichili is available in two gradient colors: Uraraka, with a gentle pink tone, and Sumiwataru, with a refreshing blue tone. Displayed together, the two colors create an elegant contrast that works well for Japanese tableware corners, sakeware displays, and premium gift sections.

Made-in-Japan Products from SUPER DELIVERY

With trusted Japanese suppliers, transparent pricing, and worldwide delivery, SUPER DELIVERY connects you directly to the quality and craftsmanship behind Made-in-Japan products — from proven best sellers to traditional crafts and unique independent makers.

Explore the feature today and discover authentic Made-in-Japan products for your store.

Your initial purchase includes free handling as a welcome offer! Sign up now and explore the enchanting world of Japanese art and design. Sign Up Now >>

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