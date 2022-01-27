What is Edo Kiriko?

Edo Kiriko, meaning "cut glass from the city of Edo'' is the most famous and recommended craft glass in Japan. Originating in Edo in 1834, it has since been widely produced in Tokyo around the Kanto region. This cut-glass art is produced using rotating grindstone tools by professional craftsmen in a laborious process.

The famous glass design is characterized by unique hand-engraved infinite patterns that distinguish each piece individually. Depending on the type of glass used, there are many variations of Edo Kiriko, such as combining different colored glass or clear and colored glass.

This beautiful traditional glass art involves four major processes:

A bamboo stick is used to apply ink on the glass surface to create a basic outline of the design to be cut on glass.

The outline designs are used to do rough grinding. Emery powder is applied to the grinding wheel , and, depending on the design, different types of grinding wheels are used to etch major elements of designs onto the glass.

Natural whetstone grinders are used to smoothen the etched patterns.

Finally, a polishing powder is used to polish the glass, thereby bringing out the traditional luster on the translucent glass surface.

How to use Edo Kiriko

Edo Kiriko is specifically designed to take you on a journey during any occasion or season. Whether for everyday use or for a special event, Edo Kiriko comes alive in the moment that you create for yourself. Examples of uses are:

Drinkware, such as wine, sake, or beer glasses, as it makes a classy and modern display for these beverages and is ideal for chilling

Vases for flowers; its unique color and design adds a richness and opulence to any floral arrangement

Dining wares for meals

As interior accessories or craft figurines

Recommended Edo Kiriko craft glasses

Whiskey glass

This whiskey glass has a sleek design that beautifully showcases the contrast between the tinted and transparent glass. The glass is tall and wide enough to hold a whiskey on the rocks, or if desired, a cocktail. In contrast to traditional Edo Kiriko glassware, this whiskey glass is made with a modern twist intended for luxury and leisure.

Water glass

Are you looking for a unique drinking glass that will blow your dinner guests away? The Edo Kiriko water glass is etched with tinted designs that are ready to impress. Available in both checkered and stiped designs, this glass was made for unforgettable moments. Invite some elegance into your life with these stunning water glasses and enjoy the richness of Edo Kiriko.

Sake glass

If you are a sake lover, these glasses are a must-try. The clear glass design with tinted blue detail adds beauty and grace to any dinner table. Traditional patterns are used to create a beautiful contrast between the tinted and clear glass. Treat your guests to a sake experience like no other with these gorgeous Japanese craft glasses.

Finally

Japanese dishware, such as Edo Kiriko, plays a vital role in displaying Japanese culture. Aside from the glassware recommended here, there are a variety of other uses of this traditional artform.

