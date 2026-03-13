Japanese stationery trends move fast, and one of the biggest crazes right now is 3D candy-like stickers. Characterized by their plump, glossy texture that looks just like real gummies or hard candies, these playful items are everywhere in Japan. Surprisingly, the biggest fans aren't young children, but women in their 20s and 30s, who are enthusiastically collecting, trading, and using them to decorate their smartphone cases.

But what exactly is driving this unexpected boom among adult consumers? Let’s dive into the fascinating story behind Japan's hottest stationery trend!

What are 3D Candy Stickers?

This massive trend was originally ignited by the Osaka-based stationery manufacturer "Q-Lia" with their famous "Bonbon Drop Sticker" (affectionately nicknamed "Bondoro"). Crafted using a special clear resin, these stickers create a beautiful, sparkling dome effect. Look closely, and you will find adorable motifs like ice cream, vibrant fruits, and cute characters intricately printed inside or underneath the clear layer!

Thanks to this incredible boom, this specific style of plump, 3D candy-like stickers has become an absolute staple in the Japanese stationery market. While the original "Bondoro" led the way, various excellent manufacturers are now creating their own delightful versions. With their incredibly detailed and sweet designs, it’s easy to see why these realistic candy stickers are stealing the hearts of stationery lovers everywhere!

*The image above features a similar, highly popular 3D dessert sticker produced by the manufacturer "WORKS," which is currently available for purchase on SUPER DELIVERY!

Why are 3D Stickers so popular?

The boom started on social media, particularly TikTok, where videos of teenagers meticulously arranging sticker books went viral. This quickly ignited the Heisei Retro trend among women in their 20s and 30s. As a result, these stickers are now appearing in stationery shops, variety stores, and lifestyle boutiques across Japan. For these millennial women, collecting and trading these premium 3D stickers is a deeply comforting, nostalgic trip back to their childhood hobbies. What began as a Gen Z online trend has now evolved into a massive cross-generational craze, loved by both adults seeking nostalgia and children discovering the joy of analog play.

Catch the Trend: Top 3D Stickers for Your Store

Ready to bring this massive trend to your own store? At SUPER DELIVERY, we offer a wide selection of 3D stickers from excellent Japanese venders. Whether your customers are looking for sweet desserts, cute animals, or retro motifs, we have exactly what you need to catch their attention. Explore some of our top picks below and start sweetening your inventory today!

Adult's Stickers Sticker Book

3D Character Stickers Character Liquid Stickers

Npochamu Drop Jelly Stickers Soft & Squishy Bum Stickers

Beyond Stickers: The Charm of Japanese Stamps

While 3D candy stickers add a sweet, nostalgic touch to everyday items, the joy of analog stationery doesn't stop there! For customers who love customizing planners or creating beautiful scrapbooks, stickers are just the beginning. To complete the ultimate stationery lineup for your store, you cannot miss out on another massive trend: Japanese Stamps.

Special Feature: All Things Stamps & Seals Ready to expand your stationery collection? Dive into our exclusive Stamp Feature! From elegant vintage designs and classic wooden stamps to adorable character motifs, we’ve gathered highly sought-after items that pair perfectly with stickers to elevate any crafting experience. Explore our curated selection and find the perfect stamps to keep your customers coming back for more!

Don't Miss Out: Limited-Time 5% OFF Sale!

To celebrate our Stamps & Seals Feature, we are thrilled to highlight two outstanding vendors — STAMP MARCHE and arte Co., Ltd — who are offering a special ALL 5% OFF discount on their amazing products!

Decorative Corner Stamps by STAMP MARCHE Black Cat Wooden Stamp Set by arte Co., Ltd

And the good news doesn't stop there! Many other fantastic manufacturers in this feature are also participating in the 5% OFF promotion. This special event runs only from March 11 to March 24, 2026 (JST).

If you are looking to sweeten your inventory with Japan's top-trending stamps and seals, now is the perfect time. Be sure to explore the feature and stock up while these exciting discounts last!

Hot Picks from Our Stamp Feature

Not sure where to start? Discover our top-trending stamps and seals below to find the perfect addition to your store!

Mixed Color Sealing Wax by WOODPEPE Japanese Motif Clear Stamps by WORLD CRAFT CO.,LTD.

Mushroom Cat Mini Stamp by 4legs "STAMP JAPON" Fukuoka Food Stall Stamp by HI MOJIMOJI

Bonus: A Stationery Adventure in Tokyo!

Before we wrap up, we want to share a quick behind-the-scenes update! Recently, the SUPER DELIVERY team had the incredible opportunity to visit the "Bungu Market" (Stationery Market) in Tokyo alongside one of our members from the US. It was a true stationery wonderland, packed with unique and passionate creators!

We had a fantastic time exploring the booths together, and our team is currently working hard to approach the fantastic vendors that caught our member's eye. Please look forward to seeing even more amazing Japanese stationery brands joining SUPER DELIVERY very soon! Thank you for reading, and happy sourcing!

Trending Japanese Stationery from SUPER DELIVERY

With trusted Japanese brands, transparent pricing, and worldwide delivery, SUPER DELIVERY connects you directly to the creative excellence of leading stationery vendors — from long-loved traditional stamp makers to fresh, innovative sticker designers. Start exploring today and bring exclusive analog favorites, playful 3D candy stickers, and a wide range of authentic Japanese stationery to your store with ease, wherever you are in the world.

Your initial purchase includes free handling as a welcome offer! Sign up now and explore the enchanting world of Japanese art and design. Sign Up Now >>

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