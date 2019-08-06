To celebrate SUPER DELIVERY 's 4th Birthday, we are giving the special events for you!

The details are as follows:

*Please be informed that the events are based on Japan standard time.

EVENT 1) WE WILL PRESENT A GIFT THAT YOU WANT!

*Event date: Aug. 5th – Aug. 23rd

If you post the product image that you would like to have in SUPER DELIVERY international version on Instagram, Facebook, or Weibo with the hashtag, #HBD_superdelivery, we will draw for 4 winners and send the products that you select to you.

*The winner announcement will be on Aug. 26th through Instagram, Facebook, Weibo, and blogs including Find in Japan.

*When there is an announcement, your name on SNS would be made public. Please confirm that your information would be disclosed.

*After the announcement, we will contact you directly. If we cannot get a response from the winner for a month, the present will be automatically canceled.

*You can join the event only one time, and the product price is limited to JPY 10,000.

*You can apply to the event even though you are not registered in SUPER DELIVERY international.

EVENT 2) DON’T MISS OUT SPECIAL GIFT POINTS IN SUPER DELIVERY’s DAY!

*Event date: Aug. 22nd 10am – 23rd 10am

During the SUPER DELIVERY’s day,

If you purchase JPY 50,000 or more and less than JPY 100,000 (product price only), we will give you 1,000 gift points.

If you purchase JPY 100,000 or more (product price only), we will give you 5,000 gift points.

*1 gift point = JPY 1

*The gift points are given on Aug. 26th.

*The validity is for one year.

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace. Import high quality and design products from Japan shortly!