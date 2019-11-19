These days, it's getting colder and colder, so we have to prepare for warm outwear to keep warm in cold weather. In SUPER DELIVERY, there are a lot of outerwears that will help you go outside in such situation. Today, I would like to recommend 5 items in such category. You can surely find your favorite ones! Let's take a look!

3 Way Trench Coat











By Deep Thanks co.,ltd.

This outerwear is an all-purpose trench coat that you can wear in 3 ways! The biggest attraction of this product, which is not found in other products, is that you can use the short trench jacket and the trench skirt individually! This unique trench coat is packed with the designer's ideas and playfulness!

Real Fur Down Coat







By M&S co.,LTD.

This outerwear is a high-mix down coat that uses Fox's fur for the hood. The cute point with a ribbon in front of this coat is also attractive. The collar and the back of the cuff are considered warmth with rubber stretch specifications. The hem is piled up with floral embroidered organdy. Fur is removable with button type. The belt is also removable.

Fake Wool Double Long Coat











By Deep Thanks co.,ltd.

This coat is very popular every season! This year, a classic double long coat will also appear! This product also has a trendy side slit! Please use it for everyday coordination in autumn and winter! The collar and design of this coat for ease of use and maturity are also attractive! This product uses durable materials with a focus on quality and has a solid texture.

Fur High Density Nylon Quilted Jacket











By ITLAB CO.,LTD..

The biggest attraction of this jacket is that it is wrapped in smooth softness! This product is sure to make a big success in the coldest season in Japan! This jacket has high heat retention and is the best lightweight outer! This product is made of 100% nylon while having a matte and elegant texture, so this good has higher strength than conventional jacket fabric. The fur fabric of this jacket is very slippery, so this good can be put on and taken off lighter.

Hooded Blouson











By TRIROOTS CO.,LTD.

Popular boa blouson renewed color variation and appeared this year! This product also has a front zip and side pockets. It is also a good point of this jacket that the inside is made of a smooth lining. By this lining, the boa is hard to be attached to the clothes you wear inside of this outerwear! Large hood and loose size are also attractive points of this product!

Finally

