love to live in Tokyo. One of the reasons is you can find lots of amazing Japanese products.

📢📢📢One of the Largest POP Culture Event in the World.📌📌

When speaking of the 🏮Japanese culture, I believe the first thing that comes to most of the people’s minds may be manga and animation. Actually, over the past few decades, popular Japanese Pop cultural products such as animation, manga, cosplay related goods have been exported, traded all over the world.

For Comic Lovers, the greatest news is the world's largest pop culture festival “Tokyo Comic Con 2019", which will be held again this year! Tokyo Comic Convention Co., Ltd. (President: Munegumi) will be held in Tokyo at “Makuhari Messe” (Mihama-Ku, Chiba) for three days from November 22 (Fri) to November 24 (Sun), 2019.

Also, if you want to know about exhibitors and exhibits in this event, you can wait for the latest information been updated on Tokyo Comic Con’s official website here.

Link: https://tokyocomiccon.jp/enjoy

Tokyo Comic Con 2017 ended with a total of 42,793 visitors and record 63,000 people in 2018! No matter for personal hobby or the business change, don' miss out on this chance!

※About the event？Check the video🎥.

Q＆A: Tokyo Comic-Con 2019 Notice: (Guests)

No matter headlining guests like renowned comic artist/creator Stan Lee or Hollywood superstars, the special guests will absolutely bring you the surprises.

How about the guests in 2019?!

1.Rupert Grint

He had played the famous role for about 10 years from the first Harry Potter film ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ to the 8thand the last film ’Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (part 2)’.

2.Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi gained popularity as the protagonist Shazam in the superhero movie “Shazam!” Based on the original DC Comics released in April 2019, and became a top star.

Q＆A: When will the doors open?

📅Nov.22 (Fri.) 12:00 – 20:00 p.m.

📅Nov.23 (Sat.) 10:00 a.m. – 20:00 p.m.

📅Nov.24 (Sun.) 10:00 a.m. – 18:00 p.m.

📅On Nov 22 and 23, the doors may open earlier depending on a situation.

Q＆A: Can I take photos and videos?

Yes! But when taking photos and videos at exhibitors’ booths, please follow their respective rules.

When you take photos/videos of a specific cosplayer or visitor, ask for the person’s permission, clearly indicating the purpose of use, to respect his/her privacy and image rights.

At the event stage, each program has different rules. Follow the staff’s guidance.

Q＆A: Want to know the information about exhibitors and exhibits?

You can access the Tokyo Comic Con's official website. You can wait for the details updated here from time to time.

Link: https://tokyocomiccon.jp/enjoy

-The cosplay goods in the SUPER DELIVERY-

You can tell that during the period of this event, there also a large number of cosplayers throughout the world will come to Tokyo. Luckily, for SUPER DELIVERY’s customers, if you wish to learn the details about the products related to the costume, cosmetics, and accessories, you can purchase the products by Wholesale + Tax-Free price.

Japan Animation

※Kiki's Delivery Service

Where are the cute little girl's fans?

Both sizes for adults and children.

Let's enjoy the cosplay with your family.

SEE MORE

※GOKUU

[Size] 100-180cm From children to adults!

[Set] T-shirt + pants + belt + wristband + tail

SEE MORE

※Guess"Who is she?"

You may have seen many maid characters in Japan animations.

Which character comes to your mind when you see her?

SEE MORE

※"Fist of the North Star"

Japanese manga series was written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara.

Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump, produced by Toei Animation,

which together aired on Fuji TV, Do you still remember?

SEE MORE

※"Other Famous Japanese Animation world"

Ninja Set!

SEE MORE

Japanese Witch!

SEE MORE

Disney Princess

※Managed by the vendor WORKS

Every girl has a princess's dream!👸

SEE MORE

※Snow White!



SEE MORE

SEE MORE

Cosplay Accessories

※Hair Wig For Cosplay.



SEE MORE

Japanese Fox Mask

SEE MORE

Leather Long Glove ☟☟

SEE MORE

Finally

🎊🎊A lot of cosplay goods can be chosen on our website❣

We have selected and recommended these necessities, hope you can find the perfect costumes which suit you best! Also, if you are interested in the Tokyo Comic-Con event, please don't miss out on the chance and get more information on the official website!

・Photos Referring Source:https://tokyocomiccon.jp/

SEE MORE COSPLAY GOODS

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace. Import high quality and design products from Japan shortly!