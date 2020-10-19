Kamiiso Sansyo was established in 1920 and incorporated in 1963. It has made a lot of labels and table mats of Japanese paper. Kamiiso Sansyo has various masking tape(washi tape), and has also produced requested design by the customers. Shikoku-chuo-shi, where the head office is located, is the most famous washi production area in Japan. Kamiiso Sansyo also produces many kinds of washi items.

Kimono-bi(kimono-beauty) masking tape

Kimonobi-bi masking tape is Japan's beautiful Yuzen pattern, nostalgic pattern, the traditional beauty of the chic and trendy Japanese patterns. They were collaborated specialized by a Kyoto kimono pattern designer. Japanese washi paper masking tape with a torn feeling, a beautiful shade of color, and a sense of transparency is ideal as Japanese souvenirs.

≺Kimono-bi Japanese Patterns≻

1. 華：HANA・Yuzen pattern type

2. 遊：YUU・Retromodern type *A new nostalgic Japanese pattern.

3. 禅：ZEN・Stylish type *The traditional beauty of chic and stylish Japanese patterns.







SAIEN

SAIEN is a fun and cute series that can be used for notebooks, journals, and drawings. It has Japanese feelings so much, so it would be perfect for Japanese souvenirs. SAIEN has a collection of flowers, cute animals, and nature drawn by watercolor.







