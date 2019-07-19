love to live in Tokyo. One of the reasons is you can find lots of amazing Japanese products.

💧💧Moisture is the most essential element of the human body. Under normal circumstances, everyone should keep drinking more than 8 glasses of water per day. Drinking plenty of water is a secret to keeping your body young, so each of us needs a good water bottle so we can replenish it in time. Japan is slowly entering the hot summer, my friends who are living in Japan must always remember to replenish the water frequently when you are outdoors.

There are so many famous water bottle brands you can buy in Japan.🌸🌸🌸 Today, we want to introduce to you a variety of popular brand of water bottles. Speak of the water bottles, most of you may come up with the water bottle with hot drinks in winter. In fact, instead of keeping warm, many Japanese thermoses can also keep the "cool" effect. As the name implies, this water bottle with the effect of “cooling” is a necessity for cold drinks in the summer to maintain low temperatures.

CORKCICLE

About CORKCICLE:📚 Keep your drinks cold up to 25 hours and warm up to 12 hours.⏰

This worldwide popular brand is famous for

drinking water bottle designed to be used by hikers, campers, soldiers and workers in the field. It is usually fitted with a shoulder strap or means for fastening it to a belt, and may be covered with a cloth bag and padding to protect the bottle and insulate the contents. If the padding is soaked with water, evaporative cooling can help keep the contents of the bottle cool. Many canteens also include a nested canteen cup. Primitive canteens were sometimes made of hollowed-out gourds, such as a calabash, or were bags made of leather. （Source Quotes：Wikipedia）

※Managed by the vendor FLOREX,

Corkcicle offers both water bottles and tumblers with

functional innovative features and beautiful design.

This perfect accessory is suitable when you are going to school,

office, travel, or anywhere, any occasions.

SEE CORKCICLE PRODUCTS

※Japanese Style Flower Pattern!

Aren't they beautiful!?🌸

SEE THIS ITEM

SEE THESE ITEMS

※Natural Wood Style makes you so relax!

Also easy to take apart for cleaning!

SEE THESE ITEMS

※Some Basic Styles are never outdated!

SEE THIS ITEM

SEE THESE ITEMS

※Japanese Limited products are also can be found!

The stock is limited, don't miss out the chance!

SEE THESE ITEMS

※Environmentally Friendly Stainless Steel Straw!

One small step in minimizing your daily plastic use.

SEE THIS ITEM

Filter Attached Bottle

Want to drink cold tea🍵 in summer, but feel annoying to clean the tea leaves🍃? Then you need to get this super functional water bottle. This water bottle has a filter attached, you can just put the tea leaves and water inside the bottle, then drink it. If you wish to enjoy your tea time better, don't miss out the chance to get know about this product.

※Managed by the vendor YOSHIMURA,

※How To Use？Check the video🎥.

SEE THIS ITEM

THERMOS

Speaking of water bottles, how can you not mention THERMOS!? The thermos bottle ranks the most popular water bottles' brand all over the world. Using the latest technology in keeping your drinks hot or cold over long periods of time, Super popular and lightweight, suit for you to carry it around with you.

※Keep hot liquid up to 68℃ and prepare

cold drink -9 degrees nearly 6 hours.



SEE THIS ITEM

※Cute THERMOS water flask!

You can also use it as a tumbler if remove the lid!

SEE THIS ITEM

※THERMOS Tumblers for the family!

This design is easy to hold,

The ice is also difficult to melt if you use this tumbler.

SEE THIS ITEM

HELIOS

Germany's well-established water bottle's maker Helios, which is also used in top European hotels. You may have seen many cute animal-type bottles in the brand. Also, since the inside is made of glass, it does not burn with mild temperature changes, the glass is also a great attraction that can keep the drinking tasty.

※Managed by the vendor SPACE JOY CORPORATION,

SEE THIS ITEM

SEE THIS ITEM

※Easy to take apart and easy to clean!

You can confirm the inside details below!☟

SEE THIS ITEM

※Other Cute Animals!

Also 2 colors!

SEE THIS ITEM

Tiger

Another famous water bottle brand. 👏Its features nonstick surface that is easy to clean and good insulation that will keep the water warm for a long time. This water bottle is definitely a perfect gift for the kids.

※Award 8th Kids Design Winner!

2 Way type of Direct & Cup you can choose how you drink!

Also Easy To Clean..。o○ ☟☟

SEE THIS ITEM

Finally

A lot of fashionable water bottles💧 can be chosen nowadays! We have selected and recommended these water bottle brands in this article to help you choose the one suit you best one! If you are searching for the water bottle both contain good design and function, access our website through the link and pictures to get more information!

SEE MORE WATER BOTTLES

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace. Import high quality and design products from Japan shortly!