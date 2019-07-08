How many Japanese miscellaneous goods do you have? In those things, there are many things that are unique to Japan. For example, Japan's auspicious things, especially from 500 years ago, are also great for learning more about Japan. So, with Japanese miscellaneous goods from RYUKODO, why don't you learn more about Japanese traditional aspects? RYUKODO is a Japanese goods manufacturer that has delivered “healing” to all over Japan and overseas since its establishment in 1976 in Kyoto. A lot of Japanese miscellaneous goods full of charm of Japan where materials such as "cloth" "paper" "pottery" "glass" "ceramics" are used are waiting for you! Let's take a look!

Frog ornament made of Japanese paper



This doll is made of that unique Japanese paper called "chigiri-washi". It is a mini size of the popular "round shape of frog series". It is also possible to attach a short letter to the stick held in the hand of this doll and use this product as a gift. This has a concept that means "Auspicious frog praying for the safety of important people." If I use this, I would like to give this product as a talisman to my friend who will long-term study abroad and also as a way of her being able to feel Japan no matter how long she will not stay in Japan.

Beckoning cat ornament



This is an ornament of a beckoning cat carrying lots of good luck. The beckoning cat has been widely known in Japanese culture as an auspicious animal for about 400 years. This beckoning cat brings you a lot of good things, including good luck, invitations, and passing wishes. Just put this cat's figurine at home and you can get one step closer to make your dream come true.

Folding fan



Fans play a big role in summer! Just put it in your bag and it will always be cool. At this time when the summer festival is approaching in Japan, folding fans are becoming popular again this year. Let's enjoy summer by finding fans with your favorite pattern! Whenever I go to the summer festival, I see lots of cute fans! Just have it and you will surely be able to enjoy fashion and be cool!

Rabbit ornament with basket



This is one of the very popular series of a rabbit ornament with a basket! A plant called Nanten attached together is a decorated plant that has long been said to be "a fruit turning trouble to a fortune". The decoration is placed on the basket, so the decoration stands out in contrast to the black rattan and can be easily cleaned and moved. It is a cute decoration that can be used according to various seasons, such as New Year's Day, Moon-viewing, and so on. Even if there are no special events, it will be also fun to decorate it gently in the room when the moon is beautiful.

Japanese Pattern Gauze Hand Towel & Handkerchief



Those are gauze hand towel and handkerchief. Those Japanese patterns are very cute and fascinating! There are 26 patterns in all, and each color is developed in 3 colors, so you will surely find your favorite patterns! Price is affordable, but they are larger in size to securely use. Towels protect your skin with gentle touch. Handkerchiefs are thick enough to fit in your pocket or bag.

Finally

In this way, Japanese miscellaneous goods have various unique functions such as bringing happiness. If you want to touch Japanese tradition,please kindly check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

