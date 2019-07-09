It was July and summer is about to begin, so let's check and prepare the items for autumn a little earlier! But if you prepare, do you want to have fun preparing? Autumn leaves will surely help you! Many Japanese people are fascinated by colorful autumn leaves. I also look forward to seeing autumn leaves in the fall every year. Why don't you start preparing for the fall while feeling autumn and Japaneseness using the product that the fall leaves are taken in? Let's take a look!

A gift made of Mino Ware



By CERAMIC AI. Autumn leaves are vividly drawn to color the fall. The red color is emphasized and the design is pretty. As chopsticks, a Japanese teacup and a Japanese dish are set, it can be used as a gift. If I use this product, I will give it as a gift to foreign friends coming to study abroad at my university.

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Greeting card perfect for autumn

By KONISHI PRINTING CO., LTD. This product was received an award in the contest in Japan in 2018. The scattered leaves of this product are attractive. This product comes with an envelope and a removable clip-type message card. Just having this will make you feel as if you were standing under the maple tree. I want to use this product as a birthday card for my friend who will have a birthday in the fall.

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Autumn-colored tapestry



By Maeda Senko Co., LTD. You can use it as a lunch cross or as a tapestry. It is a product classified as the category of "small froshiki" that is the No. 1 category of sales by Super Delivery. This product has Shantan fabric known as a standard furoshiki fabric and it was printed by the traditional technique called "Kata-Yuzen". I want to decorate this as a tapestry in my room and live in the coolness of autumn every day.

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Small dishes shaped as autumn leaves



By YAMACOH CO., LTD. It is a lovely small plate like an autumn leaf sweetly dancing. If you open a restaurant or home cafe, It can be used as an accent of the menu. It is also a small bowl that colors the dishes, with beautiful glaze gradation. Its dynamic shapes are also pleasing to the eye. Also, it is suitable for store equipment such as for display of accessories.

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Autumn leaves patterned washcloth



By PRAIRIE DOG. It is a washcloth used the dyeing method called "Sosori-dyeing" from the Meiji era. You can enjoy the unique color of Sosori-dyeing and the subtle texture of hand-dye. This product expresses the effects of autumn leaves falling in the sky with a gradation unique to them. is also refrained. You can also feel the tastefulness from the five-storied pagoda, which is drawn as if it made a face look from the autumn leaves.

SEE MORE ABOUT THIS ITEM

Finally

In this way, you can enjoy the coolness of the fall by the autumn leaves included in the item. If you want to know more about such kind of items, please kindly check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

SEE MORE ABOUT AUTUMN LEAVES GOODS

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-market place. Import high quality and design products from Japan shortly!