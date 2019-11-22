How many cat goods do you have? The vendor FELISSIMO CORPORATION sells many fascinating cat goods! This vendor is a Japanese wholesale company that mainly sells daily life-related items such as clothing, housing and beauty since its establishment in 2002 in Kobe city. In particular, the most distinctive part of this company is the establishment of a community called “Cat Club” in 2010 with the aim of createing a society where cats and people can live happily. Today, I would like to recommend 5 cat items from this vendor. You can surely find your favorite ones! Please have a look!

Cat Umbrella Tag

This cute item reproduces the nature of a sleeping cat in an unstable place as a tag on the handle of your umbrella! When you go somewhere on a rainy day and you put your umbrella there, this tag presents a cute sign that you can understand which umbrella you have at a glance. The gentle appearance of this tag will heal you every day.

Cat Paw Attached Fur Muffler



The idea of this muffler comes from the hand of the cat. You will feel like a cat is hugging from behind you! Also, you can feel like going out together while being hugged by a cat. This item is exactly suitable for this cold weather season which we want something giving us warmness! The types of color in these goods are three, so you will surely find your favorite one!

Cat Pouch



Please have a look this sense of stability! When you pack your belongings in this pouch and tie the mouth of this pouch tightly, the pouch will curl like a real cat and will stare at you with its cute eyes. The face side and tail side of this pouch are filled with cotton. From this pouch, you will feel the sense of the volume which a real cat has! The types of designs in these goods are four, so you will surely find your favorite one!

Cat Bottle Towel



While sitting, the cat in the towel design stares at you! This product is a convenient towel case that collects water droplets from a plastic bottle. If you put this case on your desk, it looks like a cat is sitting. Because this product is 100% cotton, you can use this product comfortably even if you fold this product in half and use it as a handkerchief. Please spend a wonderful time with these cats anytime and anywhere.

Cat Robe



If you want to relax at home, we recommend that you wear this robe and spend this time like an elegant cat! This product has the same quality as the elegant fur of a long-hair breed cat, so you can use this robe comfortably. Also, this product will be a big success as an outer in this cold season!

Finally

In this way, you can touch the cuteness of cats on a daily basis by using cat goods from FELISSIMO CORPORATION. If you want to know more about such kind of items, please kindly check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

