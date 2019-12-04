How satisfied are you with your interior goods? Would you like to have more fashionable ones if you can? Today, I would like to recommend 5 interior goods from the vendor CREER. This vendor established in 2007 is a Japanese wholesale company that mainly sells interior related products. Those goods in your house will surely give you a relaxed feeling every day.

Wall Clothes Hanger



This item is a vintage design wall hanger. Such rattan furniture is very light and easy to handle compared to wood. The more you use it, the more the surface of this product will change to a deep amber color, creating a unique beauty. This material also adjusts the humidity, so you can spend all year comfortably in that you feel cool in summer and feel warm in winter.

Accessory Case



This item is an accessory case with a removable grid. By using this product, you can organize and store your favorite accessories. If you remove the grid, you can use this case for display storage. In addition, the velour fabric on the bottom of this item makes the accessories in the case stand out.

Kitchen Cabinet



This products is an easy-to-use cabinet for kitchen storage. Because some of the designs of this item use the popular checker glass, this furniture can be stored a lot of seasonings. The bottom shelf of this product can be stored up to 3 seasonings. This product will surely help your housework every day!

Display Case



This product is a display case that can be used for multi-capacity because of its large capacity. Its height with the slope is fascinating. Since the bottom is covered with felt fabric, you can store this case carefully while displaying favorite accessories and handmade item.

Basket Made Of Rattan



This product is a basket with knitted rattan. This basket is very durable. Also, this product is fascinating because it is made of rare material. The black spots and color differences of this basket are also characteristics of rattan, so please enjoy each expression.

Finally

In this way, many goods from CREER have fantastic quality, so you can surely be satisfied with those interior products. If you want to know more about such kinds of goods, please kindly check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

