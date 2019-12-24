What stationery do you use in your daily life? In SUPER DELIVERY, Japanese stationery is very popular! That kind of item is very useful and some is very fun! Would you like to take that stationery in your everyday life? Today I would like to recommend 5 must buy stationery from SUPER DELIVERY. Please have a look!

BGM Washi Tape



By BGM INC.

This masking tape is made of washi paper. Also, the greatest feature of this series of masking tape is that there are many cute, beautiful hand-painted watercolors! Let's make your schedule book and message card more fashionable with this tape.

Tear-off Calender



By K-Planning Co., Ltd.

The greatest feature of this calendar is that this is made like that a cute cat goes on a trip across Japan nationwide every week. A cat visits the sights of each prefecture or eats specialties. You can surely enjoy turning this calendar day by day! It is also cute that a piece of paper in this calendar is a sticky note!

PuniLabo Stand Pencil Case





By LIHIT LAB.

This product is in the top 10 in sales in the stationery section of Super Delivery! This item is very popular as a “standing” pen case having a large capacity. It changes into a pen stand just by you pushing from above. It is also popular as a tool bottle to be placed in a bicycle drink holder.

SARASA Clip 0.5mm Ballpoint pen



By NAKASAN S-T.

This product is in the top 10 in sales in the stationery section of Super Delivery! Because this item uses gel ink, you can enjoy a smooth writing taste from this pen. Also, this item is an aqueous pigment excellent in water resistance, you can enjoy bright colors and abundant colors.

IWAKO Fun Eraser



By TOKIWA SHOUJI.

This series of an eraser is very popular in that this looks like food. Just putting this item close to you, this eraser will heal you during your working and make your work more fulfilling. It will be also good for you to use this item as an interior good and decorate your room with it!

Finally

In this way, these goods will surely contribute to your daily life. If you want to know more about such kinds of goods, please check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

