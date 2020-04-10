SHISEIHANBAI provides handmade household goods mainly made of natural materials.

Based on the concept of RECREATIONAL VEHICLE, SHISEIHANBAI proposes products that would fit into users naturally.

RECREATIONAL VEHICLE is a means of conveying relaxation and delight.

A special discount event by SHISEIHANBAI is upcoming. Please check SHISEIHANBAI's items in advance and get a special price during the event period.

＜SHISEIHANBAI 10% OFF event＞ ◆Period: 2020/4/14 10 am ~ 2020/4/21 10 am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: All items by SHISEIHANBAI are 10% OFF, and some parts of items are 25% OFF!!

1. Horn Please STYLE

It is a brand for working women who enjoy fashion. All products are particular about the texture and these incorporate moderate trends in the basic style.

UV cap essential for working women in summer

1) Backordered Beret Cap



A crocheted beret cap made of fine paper. Berets tend to have a casual image, but because they are finely knitted, they give a sense of luxury. The trendy openwork knitting would fit in perfectly with summertime.

2) Linen Stole Hat



Straw hat made of classic material. The smaller the tape width of the body, the more difficult it is to sew. However, the product is beautifully made due to the delicate work. This time, we used thin tape to improve the class of our standard products so it would fit into from youth to adults.

3) NOBLE Straw Hat



Straw hat made of classic material. The smaller the tape width of the body, the more difficult it is to sew. However, the product is beautifully made due to the delicate work. This time, we used thin tape to improve the class of our standard products so it would fit into from youth to adults.

2. Horn Please MADE

You should choose a life tool that you really like because it is used every day.

It is a brand that is particular about the material based on simple and basic.

This brand has a variety of applications depending on the user and has been developed to be used over time and keep using carefully for a long time.

kitchen fabric coloring eating habits

1) circle pattern tablecloth

Tablecloth with an embroidered circle pattern on cambric cotton. The bright color scheme can give your room makeover.

* Size: W100 x L100cm

* Material / component: Cotton 100 %

* Country of manufacture: India

* EMBEMBROIDERY

* THREAD: POLYESTER 100 %

2) Ring Embroidery Apron

Apron with an embroidered circle pattern on cambric cotton. The edge of the color fabric is thin at the point but firmly embroidered. It can make your kitchen gorgeous with its bright color. Recommended for Mother's Day gifts.

* Size: W100 x L100cm

* Material / component: Cotton 100 %

* Country of manufacture: India

* EMBEMBROIDERY

* THREAD: POLYESTER 100 %

3. RESTFOLK

RESTFOLK is based on the concept of "enjoy the present" and offers only Japanese-made products that focus on quality and production background.

Gauze File Towel



In Senshu, after weaving the towels, the "after-skin" method is used to bleach and wash them, resulting in a soft towel with excellent water absorption and breathability. This is a new concept towel woven using an analog shuttle machine that has been operating for over 50 years in Senshu.

A gauze pile towel that is made up of a pile that is woven while creating a loop to raise the hair, and is sandwiched between gauze that is softly woven with plain weave. It features plenty of air, has a soft volume, and feels good. The comfort is so great that you'll want to use it as a rug or a baby cot. In addition, it can be a great gift for a childbirth celebration.

Finally

This discount event is for only one week! (2020/04/14 10am- 2020/04/21 10am, GMT+9)

Other than the products above, all items of SHISEIHANBAI will be discounted up to 10% OFF, and parts of items are 25% OFF! Don't miss the special chance!

