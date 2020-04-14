As part of the measures against COVID-19, the need for masks and sterilization items has increased more than usual. SUPER DELIVERY also has been trying to catch up with the supply of goods, but there are still many people saying that masks and sterilization items are not available in the market even though measures against COVID-19 are being taken. Even in SUPER DELIVERY, it is kind of difficult to introduce the product because the stock of products is changeable in real-time. Despite the situation now, the vendors are providing pre-orders for masks and sterilization items, and are working to resolve the shortage of supplies as needed. This time, I have put together sanitary goods for measures against COVID-19, such as masks, disinfection items, and wet tissues.

※Some items may be sold out after this blog article is posted.

Please contact the vendor before placing an order to check the status of the stock.

1. Mask

Every vendor in SUPER DELIVERY is trying to accept pre-orders. Check the delivery date, prices, lots, and details carefully before placing an order. Generally, disposable masks are popular, but disposable ones are only used for a day. These days, keywords such as "washable" and "useable many times" are getting popular.

◆Washable 3D Mask

This item is for pre-order. You can wash it with a soft touch and use it multiple times. Please note that if washed with acidic or alkaline cleaning agents, it will cause deterioration.

How to use

1． Take out the mask, check the top and bottom, and spread the left and right.

2． Pull the ear hook part and put the mask on both ears.

3． Press the mask lightly from above to make sure there is no gap.

2. Disinfection Item

Dehumidification, sterilization, and deodorization goods come in various types of sterilization goods, including spray, gel, and clothes.

◆Disinfectant Water Spray Bottle



Since 100% of ingredients come from food, you can use it with ease, such as cutting boards, sterilizing kitchen knives and tableware. It is also recommended for sterilizing baby beds and toys for children. It doesn't use hypochlorous acid, so it doesn't have a peculiar smell. It also has a high deodorizing effect and is recommended for those who smell sweat and food.

3. Wet Tissue

One of the things that are said to be effective in combating corona is washing your hands. After washing your hands, wipe the areas where your hands often touch with wet tissue frequently to keep clean.

◆Sterilization Wet Tissue



It feels like cotton and is very portable. You can use it for cleaning and disinfecting skin and fingers. It is an unscented type so that does not leave fragrance on hand.

Finally

This time, I have put together sanitary items for measures against COVID-19, such as masks, disinfection items, and wet tissues.

