Some of you are spending more time with your kids these days. For mothers who always want to do something special and good for their children, I introduce some high-quality baby & kids itemss from Japan. Why don't you take a look at these items for your lovely kids?

1. Organic Gift Set Made in Japan

It is organic cotton which highly recommended for a baby gift. When it comes to gifts, you want to give baby something that is safe and secure, and that is comfortable and practical. Just like organic cotton grown organically without pesticides, with the hope that your baby will grow up healthily, I recommend it as a gift for giving birth to a loved one.

See More About This Item

2. Dot Gauze Handkerchief

It is an item of gauze material that is safe for the sensitive skin of babies. The more you wash it, the softer it becomes. International standard Oeko-Tex 100 is one of the safety standards shared worldwide. Oeko-Tex 100 certification is given only to products that meet strict standards such as the fact that harmful chemical substances are not detected in the products. Our processing has been certified as the most strict class I of Oeko-Tex 100 (test item that harmful substances are not detected from products even with baby's liquid). 4 pieces set drys quickly. It has a soft feel to your baby's mouth and towel.

See More About This Item

3. Baby food Spoon

A spoon that can be used upright and can be used in the first half of baby food. Since the tip is silicone material, it scoops up cleanly and fits the baby's mouth. It is a thin tip shape that can be easily put in the mouth. The spoon is a straight line that is easy to cut ingredients, and it is easy to hold and is a self-supporting pattern.

See More About This Item

4. Silicone Bow Tie

The length around the neck can be adjustable! The design part is a cute item with a three-dimensional shape. From the beginning, it is helpful for babies when eating food by themselves! Also, it is a convenient item that your babies can eat without staining their clothes.

See More About This Item

5. Straw Baby Mag

It is a mug that you can train to drink with a straw from about 8 months after birth. The soft mouthpiece and stable handle make it easy to drink. The handle can be removed. Easy to open and close with a push of a button! There is a convenient mark on the back that can measure up to 200 ml. It includes an additional mouthpiece.

See More About This Item

Finally

There are a lot of high-quality baby & kids items on SUPER DELIVERY. Please visit SUPER DELIVERY and look for what you want!

SEE MORE BABY & KIDS ITEMS

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-market place. Import high quality and design products from Japan shortly!