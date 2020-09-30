MD's Pick this time is CREER. It is a company that plans, manufactures, and sells natural Japanese general goods and interior accessories, and mainly deals with Ratan products, which are hand-made by craftsmen in the Philippines. In this MD's Pick, we will introduce products from the AROROG, JUGLAS, and POST GENERAL.

​The discount event will be held from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13th (Japan Time), for just one week, so please check it out in advance!

※The discount rate is 25% for those who make their first purchase at CREER, and 5% for those who have already made the order at CREER.

POST GENERAL

POST GENERAL revises the value of what you have and adds new essence and design to add new value. Just as British vintage goods are creating values by adding elements of aging, this brand aims to provide new values by reviewing the functionality and use of simple designs and rough materials.

POST GENERAL Drawstring Bag







I recommend a purse-shaped backpack not only for daily use, but also as a bag for changing clothes and towels after sports, or as a new way of shopping bags. If you apply a waterproof spray before using it, the water repellent effect will increase.

THE AROROG.

The AROROG. makes you want to spend time with your daily life in some nostalgic way. It's a basket that gives you a gentle impression and looks like you found it at a flea market in Europe.

THE AROROG. Round Basket with Lid

This is an item that I would like to recommend to those who like rattan in the shell state. You can use it as a dust box such as a toilet or a container for cleaning. It's a storage basket with a lid that'since it's easy to use. There are two sizes, S and L, so you can choose the size you want depending on the size of your space.

JUGLAS

The JUGLAS series expresses the atmosphere of rattan furniture, which has long been popular in Europe. They're all made of natural materials. As you use it, it becomes glossier and changes to a beautiful candy color. Age-related deterioration is also the real pleasure of rattan furniture, so please enjoy it.

JUGLAS Market Basket

A basket of convenient sizes for storing small-sized items. It's convenient to move because the handle is attached. All of them are made of natural materials, so the more you use them, the more glossy and beautiful they become. Since the change over time is the attract point of Rattan, the more you use it, the more you become to like it. It is carefully woven by hand, and the subtly different shapes and colors of Rattan are also attractive.

Finally

You can find more natural props of CREER filled with European feelings. What about checking more items before the event starts?

