Living in Japan for more than 20 years. Love reading, traveling, and eating.

We all want to be lucky in our lives. Each country must have some things that are believed to bring good luck, although there is no scientific evidence to support this. Of course, this is also the case in Japan, where the most famous ones are the "Beckoning Cat" and the "Daruma". Japanese people often decorate these lucky charms in their homes or workspaces, believing that those lucky charms will bring them good luck and ward off bad luck in their private and business lives. Today, I'd like to take a closer look at "Beckoning cats" and "Darumas" with you.

Beckoning Cat(招き猫)

Beckoning Cats, also know as "Maneki Nekos" or "Lucky Cats", are kinds of ornaments of cats with their paw raised, and often displayed in the entrance of shops. They are believed to bring good luck for business prosperity. I assume many of you have seen them in Japanese stores. However, not all of these Beckoning Cats have the same design, some have their right hand raised, and others have their left hand raised. They also vary in color. In fact, each of these designs has a different meaning.

・A Beckoning Cat with its right hand raised

- It is believed to bring in money.

・A Beckoning Cat with its left hand raised

- It is believed to attract people and customers.

・A white Beckoning Cat

- It is believed to bring good fortune in all things.

・A black Beckoning Cat

- It is believed to ward off evil spirits and bad luck.

・A red Beckoning Cat

- It is believed to ward off illness and bring good health and longevity.

Therefore, when you buy a beckoning cat, you should be aware of the meaning of each raised hand and color.

Daruma(だるま)

Darumas are red, round figurines, which are usually made of a special type of Japanese paper. They have the feature that they will get up on their own even if you push hard to knock them down. Today, they are loved by many people as lucky charms that help people make their wishes come true. In general, when someone making a wish, he/she paints the left eye of a Daruma in black. Then, when the wish is fulfilled, he/she paints the right eye in black to show gratitude. In Japan, often people make wishes to Darumas when they take entrance exams for universities. Also, it is common to see Japanese politicians painting the eyes of their Darumas when they win elections. The most common color for Darumas is red, but there are also Darumas in different colors, and each of them has a different meaning.

・A white Daruma

- It is believed to bring good luck with finances and relationships.

・A black Daruma

- It is believed to bring good luck in your career.

・A green Daruma

- It is believed to bring good luck in health.

・A yellow Daruma

- It is believed to bring in money.

Again, if you want to buy a Daruma, it's worth considering its color.

Finally

In addition to Beckoning Cats and Darumas, there are many other kinds of lucky charms in Japan. Many people put their wishes on them and hope that happiness will come into their lives. Why don't you try to have some Japanese lucky charms?

