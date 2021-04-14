It is said that there are more than 40 types of pottery in Japan that are considered traditional crafts. Since there are differences in the type of clay used and the way it is fired, usually, the type of pottery is named after the region where it is made. Today, let's see some of the most popular and well-known types of pottery.

Hasami Ware

Hasami Ware is produced around Hasami-Cho, Higashisonogi-gun, Nagasaki Prefecture, with a history of over 400 years. As the easy to use and reasonable pottery for ordinary people, Hasami Ware has changed along with the lifestyle change of the times. Recently, more and more well-designed pottery has been made, and those are very welcomed by the young generation as well.

Mino Ware

Mino Ware is produced in the Tono region of Gifu Prefecture. The major producing area is Toki City, which is known as the largest pottery production area in Japan. The roots of Mino Ware date back over 1300 years, so it has a long history. There are a variety of designs. Some represent powerfulness by making the best use of the texture of clay, while others represent beauty with modern design.

Arita Ware

Arita Ware, also known as Imari Ware, is produced mainly in Arita-Cho, Saga Prefecture. Arita Ware is characterized by its smooth, glass-like texture and the beauty of its gorgeous, delicate paintings, making it suit for daily use. It is one of Japan's most popular traditional crafts and has been favored globally, especially, in Europe.

Kyo Ware/ Kiyomizu Ware

Kyo Ware and Kiyomizu Ware are Japanese traditional crafts produced in Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan. They are characterized by a wide variety of styles and colors and have been loved from Edo era(1600~1868). Among many variations, the common feature is a delicate and elegant design that makes your dining table gorgeous.

Banko Ware

Banko Ware is made in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, and is famous for its heat-resistant clay pots and Japanese teapots. In particular, it boasts an approximately 80% share of the Japanese domestic clay pot market. Besides, one of the interesting features is that the charm increases with the length of time you use it.

Kutani Ware

Kutani Ware, produced in the southern part of Ishikawa Prefecture, is attractive with its exceptional brightness and bold paintings. It is not only beloved as a daily use item but also is highly valued artwork. There are a lot of fans of Kutani Ware all over the world.

Finally

There are many more types of pottery that I could not introduce here. Why don't you take this opportunity to purchage Japanese potery?

