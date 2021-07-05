Living in Japan for more than 20 years. Love reading, traveling, and eating.

Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for July 2021 is "RYUKODO".

RYUKODO is a Japanese general goods manufacturer that delivers healing products from Kyoto to enrich people's lives overseas and all over Japan.

Using materials such as cloth, paper, pottery, and glass, RYUKODO has produced miniature festival dols, zodiac signs, lucky charms, Japanese paper crafts, chairmen Japanese accessories, ceramic crafts, glass crafts, and tourist souvenirs in general.

Among the many cute things in Japan, RYUKODO's product list is one of the best places to find them. If you are a fan of cute animal goods or cute ornaments, you will find the perfect items on sale.

Please check out the sale page!

＜RYUKODO special discount event＞ ◆Period: 2021/7/6 10am ~ 2021/7/13 10am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: All items by RYUKODO are 5% OFF

Today, I'd like to introduce you to four series of RYUKODO products that are on sale.

Go to event page >>

Series 1: Petari Cat

A series of cute cats with cute faces and hands stuck to the glass. If you decorate it with a transparent window glass or an acrylic stand, you will see a cat looking out!

It is palm-sized and easy to decorate.

See More Petari Cat Series

Series 2: Chigiri Japanese Paper Laughing Cat

These are smiling cats looking at us as if they were about to start moving. Each piece is hand-pasted using torn Japanese paper to create a gentle texture.

See More Chigiri Japanese Paper Laughing Cat Series

Series 3: Chairmen Happy Animal

Animals with a stick and a round silhouette made of crepe. A cute face will make you happy. The design standing on the bamboo blind is very Japanese.

See More Chairmen Happy Animal Series

Series 4: Fukura parent and child

Parent and child animals with a very cute plump form. The rounded cheeks emphasize the loveliness.

See More Fukura parent and child Series

Finally

Have you been drawn into the world of RYUKODO's cute animal goods? This discount event is for only one week! (2021/7/6 10am- 2021/7/13 10am, GMT+9)

Other than the products above, all items of RYUKODO will be discounted by 5% OFF! Don't miss the special chance!

See More RYUKODO's items

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace.

Import high-quality and design products from Japan shortly!

