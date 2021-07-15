"Find unique products that other stores don't carry, and have customers buy them and make them happy."

As a retailer, I'm sure many owners would like to achieve this in running their stores.With this belief, searching for attractive products must be a daily pleasure for you!

However, have you ever had the following experiences?

・You have found a very attractive product, but you are worried about the quality of the product because it is a foreign brand.

・Even though you find out the supplier, it is hard to communicate with them because of the language barrier.

・You managed to communicate with the manufacturer, but the products only available to purchase in large lots at the wholesale price.

・You want your products delivered door to door, but not sure if that's possible.

Unlike purchasing products from overseas as a consumer, there are many barriers to purchasing products from overseas in B2B.

If you've had any of the experiences above, I highly recommend you give SUPER DELIVERY a try.

In brief, SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese wholesale marketplace where more than 1,300 qualified Japanese vendors participate. With SUPER DELIVERY, you will be able to discover new business opportunities for those who have given up purchasing Japanese products because of various hurdles.

Today, I would like to introduce some of the benefits of SUPER DELIVERY.

Guaranteed Quality and Easy to Use

All suppliers registered in SUPER DELIVERY are located in Japan. In addition, we have a rigorous screening process for all suppliers. Therefore, you don't have to worry about the quality of our products at all. Furthermore, SUPER DELIVER has already negotiated with the companies to ensure that the products listed on the site are under the best deal, so you do not need to deal directly with the companies on price and quantity. The transaction is completed by simply placing an order, just like in B2C e-commerce.

See All Suppliers

Minimum Lots and Low Price

When it comes to wholesaling, many people think of purchasing products in large lots. In that case, you may be worried that you will not sell all the products you have purchased, so the inventories are piled up. However, to be the best supplier for retailers, SUPER DELIVERY does its best to purchase as a few units as possible. So basically, you can buy products in small lots at wholesale prices.

See All Items Available from 1 Unit

Door-to-Door Delivery

SUPER DELIVERY will deliver your purchased items to the location you specify. The shipping cost includes the cost of shipping within your country. Therefore, you do not need to worry about how to handle domestic delivery. However, please note that you will be responsible for the payment of customs duties, and sometimes, it might be required to submit additional documents for import to your own country. Please refer to the article for the case importing into the United States with FedEx.

If you have any questions about shipping or other issues, you are always welcome to contact our customer support.

Learn More about Shipping

Finally

In addition to the above, there are many other good points of using SUPER DELIVERY, which you should use and feel. Not only retail stores, but any business entity can register with SUPER DELIVERY, and there is no registration fee. Why don't you join us now?

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace.

Import high-quality and design products from Japan shortly!

