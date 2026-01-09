Japanese stationery continues to win fans around the world, loved for its clever design, playful ideas, and remarkable variety. In Japan, countless stationery brands release new products every year — making the scene vibrant, fast-moving, and full of inspiration. One event that brings all of this together is Bungu Joshi Haku (文具女子博), a popular stationery festival where visitors can explore brand booths, discover the latest items, and shop directly.

This time, our team went to the expo and captured the atmosphere firsthand — along with highlights from many brands also available on SUPER DELIVERY.

What Is Bungu Joshi Haku and Why Do People Love It?

Let’s dive into what makes Bungu Joshi Haku (文具女子博) such a special event in Japan’s stationery scene. Launched in December 2017, it has grown into one of the largest stationery festivals in the country, attracting well over half a million visitors over the years as a celebration designed for stationery lovers of all kinds.

At Bungu Joshi Haku, you can see, touch, discover, and buy an astonishing variety of products — from cute and creative goods to functional tools — all in one place. With tens of thousands of items available and opportunities to talk directly with brand representatives, it’s like a dream space for people who enjoy the joy of stationery.

So why “joshi” (女子, meaning “girls”) in the name?

Although the event welcomes people of all genders and ages, the word “joshi” reflects the enthusiastic community that helped inspire it — many stationery fans in Japan (especially women) have long driven trends, shared creative ideas, and made events like this flourish with playful, inspiring energy.

Whether you’re into vibrant decorative paper goods, elegant writing tools, or simply love exploring new stationery trends, Bungu Joshi Haku celebrates everything that makes Japanese stationery culture so exciting.

A Look Inside Bungu Joshi Haku

Last year, we had the chance to visit Bungu Joshi Haku in person and soak in the lively atmosphere.

A sea of visitors.

Visitors could pay using credit cards, QR codes, and even overseas payment apps.

While stationery fans overseas may not be able to attend in person, a wide variety of unique and charming items from Japanese stationery brands can be found on SUPER DELIVERY — making it easy to discover and source Japanese stationery wherever you are.

Let’s Explore Deeper: The Stationery Buffet Experience

One of the most exciting sights at BUNGU JOSHI HAKU is the buffet-style stationery booths. Instead of picking items one by one, visitors are invited to browse freely and select their favorites from a wide spread of products — often choosing a set number of pieces, just like filling a plate at a buffet.

Stickers, memo pads, washi tapes, and small paper goods are neatly laid out, making it easy (and dangerously fun) to mix, match, and discover new designs. This style of shopping turns stationery hunting into a playful experience, where every choice feels personal and every bundle tells its own story.

SEITOUSHA, Inc.’s washi tape buffet Washi Tape - Forest Bear

Buffet-style small envelopes display by RiraRiraHanko LLC Stamp buffet by RiraRiraHanko LLC

COCO FUSEN® Buffet by Kanmido COCO FUSEN® - Kamido

Discover More Booth from SUPER DELIVERY Vendors

Beyond the buffet-style booths, the venue was filled with many other exhibitors — each showcasing their own distinctive stationery and creative ideas.

One familiar name that immediately stood out was FURUKAWASHIKO. If you regularly browse stationery on SUPER DELIVERY or follow our Social Media, chances are you already recognize them. Beloved by fans both in Japan and overseas, FURUKAWASHIKO is known for their warm illustrations and charming paper goods that continue to attract a loyal following.

At Bungu Joshi Haku, they introduced event-exclusive soebumisen (small letter set made with Mino washi paper) designs, drawing plenty of attention from visitors. And even if you couldn’t attend the event in person, a wide range of FURUKAWASHIKO products is available on SUPER DELIVERY at wholesale prices — making it easy to source their beloved stationery for your store.

Here’s another familiar face on SUPER DELIVERY: NB.CO.,LTD.!

Known for their playful and highly creative stickers, NB.CO.,LTD. never fails to draw attention — and fans — wherever they go. Their booth at Bungu Joshi Haku was filled with eye-catching designs, all showcasing the charm and originality that sticker lovers adore.

Many of these delightful sticker items are also available on SUPER DELIVERY, making it easy for shops around the world to bring NB.CO.,LTD.’s creativity to their shelves. Dive into NB’s Sticker World >>

Another booth we’d love to highlight is GreenFlash. Their lineup goes beyond notebooks, featuring a variety of uniquely designed stationery inspired by science, nature, music, and everyday curiosity. Each item feels thoughtful and a little playful — perfect for those who enjoy stationery with personality.

Many of GreenFlash’s products are also available on SUPER DELIVERY at wholesale prices, making it easy to share their creative stationery with customers around the world. View GreenFlash Collection >>

For stationery lovers, there’s one more thing you won’t want to miss.

SUPER DELIVERY’s Stationery Feature brings together a wide range of Japanese stationery — from writing essentials and planners to creative desk accessories and unique paper goods.

Explore the feature page and discover what makes Japan’s stationery culture so inspiring, all in one place.

Japanese Stationery from SUPER DELIVERY

With trusted Japanese brands, transparent pricing, and worldwide delivery, SUPER DELIVERY connects you directly to the creativity showcased at events like Bungu Joshi Haku — from long-loved stationery makers to fresh, innovative designers.

Start exploring today and bring exclusive expo favorites, playful designs, and a wide range of authentic Japanese stationery items to your store with ease, wherever you are in the world.

Your initial purchase includes free handling as a welcome offer!

