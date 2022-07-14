I'm pleased to announce that I've been to the Lifestyle Weeks Exhibition!

There were many people loving stationery just as I do, and the venue was very crowded and enthusiastic! Here is a photo report, picking up a few bits and pieces from this exciting exhibition, so please read on!

What is Lifestyle Week?

LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [JULY] is World's leading trade fair for Gifts, Stationery, Homeware, and Fashion. It is the best sourcing venue for Made in Japan & Worldwide products as well as finding new OEM/ODM partners.

It consists of 9 specialized exhibitions, where buyers from various industries gather from all over Japan to find new business partners. On the other side, various companies will also display their new products and showcase them to new and dependent buyers. The exhibition was held at Tokyo Big Sight, one of the largest international exhibition halls in Japan.

LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO July 2022

This time's event was held from July 4 (Wed.) to 6 (Fri.).

The first day of the event was exciting and very crowded!

Super Delivery Vendors in LIFESTYLE Week

Among the exhibitors, many suppliers also sell products at SUPER DELIVERY!

AITO

AZUMA

ARTHA Co., Ltd.

SHOWA INC.

SUZUKI Co.,Ltd.

CERAMIC AI

YAMAKA SHOUTEN

YAMAKATU MINOTOEN CO.,

YAMACOH CO., LTD.



We visited Aito's booth!

Aito is a tableware manifacturer with the motto of "making everyday eating more enjoyable," they produce tableware that makes people to enjoy their lives and have fun through their daily meals.

We also talked to We talked to them about their commitment to product creation and the features of their products! Here are some of their recommended Mino ware items.

ITSUMO series

The "addictive" dishes that you always want to have on hand [ITSUMO]. The large oval plate is perfect for breakfast or lunch. You will be charmed by the photogenic bowls with a strong presence and feel like you are in a home café!

See more about Itsumo series

Ridge series mug

The unique shape of the rim of the mug, reminiscent of a mountain ridge, expresses the beauty of nature flowing down. The color and texture of each piece has a different character, allowing you to enjoy the changes in the glaze.

They are available in three colors: brown, navy, and green. All colors are deep and popular for their chic, mature atmosphere.

See more about Ridge series mug

They have so many wonderful products! Check them on Superdelivery page below.

See Aito products

Finally

Lifestyle WEEK is an exhibition where many companies showcase their new and hot-selling products. Many of these products can also be purchased on SUPER DELIVERY, so please visit the site!

