Over time, they have evolved into a style that Tokyo girls execute perfectly. This is why the fashion industry in Tokyo is endless. And in the streets of Tokyo, you often see a lot of mixing and matching of styles. The combination of sweetness, individuality, and elegance, can be fused with street style, along with many others. Today, I want to analyze the different Tokyo girl styles and the characteristics of wear. This article introduces the 14 most popular fashion trends in Tokyo, Japan.

Harajuku fashion

Harajuku is the birthplace of Japanese fashion, so there is a wide range of fashion here. One of its main characteristics is being very unique and displaying personality. Even a simple second-hand garment can be very personal because of the modification and use of the clothing. So brands and prices have become less meaningful in this fashion trend.

Costume Features

In Harajuku, the young people's clothing collocation characteristic is dared to use the difficult collocation clothing. Exaggerated designs and brightly colored costumes are essential.



Makeup Features

Young people use colorful hair and funny makeup to fully express their youthful mentality.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku

Recommended Brand: ACDC RAG



Decora fashion

Deriving from the Japanese word for “decoration”, Decora is a wildly colorful and vibrant style that really took off in the early 2000s. Its bright color schemes and playful trends allude to the carefree and loud theme present in childhood. The style doesn’t have the same popularity it once did, but can still be seen around many parts of Harajuku.

Costume Features

Decora costume features include very child-like images, cartoons, and shapes, all very densely packed into technicolor designs. Clothing pieces tend to be very whimsical, evoking play and imagination. High tops and platforms are a must.

Makeup Features

In the spirit of the child-like style, Decora makeup tends to be very subtle and minimal, perhaps with a light lip tint and mascara. A more dressed-up Decora look might include some glitter, stickers, and gemstones.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku

Recommended Brand: ACDC RAG



Girly fashion

“Girly Fashion” refers to the dress collocation that is very like a girl, little girl style. Its clothing collocation mostly with lovely, sweet collocation mainly. Fresh and natural, not exaggerated.

Costume Features

How can the Sweet maiden wind miss the shape of heart products?

Not only heart hairpin, but heart backpack, printed with heart T-shirt, shirt, even sunglasses are also heart shape. Heart-type is always the representative of the girl, is the promotion of the whole lovely feeling of the choice.

Makeup Features

Girly fashion makeup to pink and refreshing color-oriented. Strive to create the innocence of young girls.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku, Shinjuku, Shibuya

Recommended Brand: LUPILIEN



Office casual fashion

”Office casual fashion” refers to office ladies used in the office of informal suits/casual clothing. Most Japanese office ladies wear this kind of clothing now. Wearing a formal suit can make people feel too uptight. Inject some fashionable elements to be able to embody fashion degree and taste. The mood of work will be different.

Costume Features

Casual Shirts, leather bag.

Makeup Features

Exquisite but not too showy makeup.

A place of frequent haunts: Shinbashi, Shinagawa

Recommended Brand: OMNES

Gal fashion

”Gal(Gyaru) fashion” was the Japanese popular culture that became popular in the 1990s with the Shibuya-centric outbreak. It was a general term for women wearing new fashion clothing. Now, it is mainly used to address young girls dressed in Gal fashion style.

Gal style is also formerly known as “Gyaru”, a Japanese subculture that emerged in the mid-1990s. The style is known for its loose knee-high socks, platform shoes, hand-dyed hair, and extravagant makeup.

In 2022, the Gal trend made its comeback, but this time with high fashion brands such as Balenciaga and Miu Miu releasing some key Gal fashion pieces in their 2022 f/w collections.

Items used include, for example, the iconic gal style of loose socks and platform shoes, as well as pop-patterned tights and lamé (glitter) pants!

Although today's Gyaru fashion is not as flashy as it once was, revealing, conspicuous, and fit outfits are popular.

Costume Features

Student uniforms, loose knee-high socks, platform shoes



Makeup Features

hand-dyed blond hair with curls, heavy makeup, lots of fake eyelashes, and tanned skin.

A place of frequent haunts: Shibuya

Recommended Brand: STRIP CABARET



Punk

Punk fashion, with its roots in the 1970s punk music scene, has recently made its comeback in Japan during the early 2000s. Most notably, the 2008 Tokyo Girls Collection has created a resurgence in a “cute punk” style. This neo-punk fashion combines cute feminine elements with classic punk fashion. The fashion style was also heavily influenced by the two main girl characters of popular manga, Nana, who rocked a punk style.

Costume Features

Ripped shirts, leather jackets, and studs are staples. Ripped jeans, acid-washed jeans, and bondage-style adornments, such as zippers, chains, etc. Lots of classic punk features are juxtaposed with girly accessories, such as ribbons, frills, and pink detail.



Makeup Features

Can be either very gothic, with dark-colored eyeliner, or very minimal, depending on the individual. Kawaii punk adaptations use pastel makeup for their punk look.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku

Recommended Brand: ACDC RAG



Gothic

Despite being a fashion niche on its own, the goth fashion style has its own various subcultures, including “Gothic Lolita” and “modern goth”. Born in the 1970s in the UK, goth fashion slowly made its way to the rest of the Western world and soon after, Japan. The style heavily centers around the color black, flaunting androgynous fashion widely known by popular 80’s artists such as David Bowie and Joy Division.

Costume Features

Can vary from gothic Victorian fashion (black corsets, vests, lace trim, etc.) to oversized black t-shirts and accessories, pleather platform boots, belts, chains, and other BDSM accessories. Pentagrams and other occult t-shirt designs are common as well.



Makeup Features

Makeup can be minimal, with dark red and black undertones, but can also be on the heavier side with black lipstick and heavy eyeliner.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku

Recommended Brand: ACDC RAG



Lolita fashion

Lolita is a fashion subculture from Japan that is highly influenced by Victorian and Edwardian children's clothing and styles from the Rococo period. A very distinctive property of Lolita fashion is the aesthetic of cuteness. This clothing subculture can be categorized into three main substyles: 'gothic', 'classic', and 'sweet'. This style has evolved into a widely followed subculture in Japan and the rest of the world. Loretta fashion is also divided into three major mainstream. They were 'Sweet lolita', 'Classical lolita', 'Gothic lolita'.

Costume Features

Sweet lolita use of clothing with pink, sky blue, white, and other colors. The cloth uses a lot of lace to create a doll-like lovely and romantic.

The classical lolita collocation is mainly with the simple tone and the emphasis on clothing tailoring. It's a lot less lace than the sweet lolita style. But the Lotus Leaf pleat is its biggest characteristic. It is different from sweet lolita's innocence, more present a mature style.

Gothic lolita used more black and white clothing. It is usually decorated with crosses, silverware, etc.



Makeup Features

Lolita fashion hair color is generally black or gold.

Sweet lolita makeup to pink, red, and other sweet colors mainly.

The classical lolita is dominated by the earth's color.

And Gothic Lorita's makeup is thick dark makeup, such as black nails, eye shadow, and lip color. The purpose is to express horror, melancholy, death, and mystery.

China fashion

Elements of traditional Chinese fashion have been taking the Japanese fashion world by storm. China fashion offers women a classic and sophisticated look, rich with classy linen pieces and unique button designs. Accessories include traditional Chinese silk designs, boasting colorful floral patterns for the modern woman.

Costume Features

Simple, classy, and sophisticated linen blouses with classic Chinese button and collar design, traditional silk pattern accessories, and shoes.



Makeup Features

Minimal, classy, and feminine makeup, including pink-toned lip color and blush.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku

Recommended Brand: en avant CO.,LTD



Ulzzang fashion (Korea)

Ulzzang is a Korean fashion style that derives from the Korean word for “attractiveness”, often used for celebrities. The word originated in the early 2000s and was originally used to indicate a “pretty face”. Ulzzang style is a unique, modern fashion trend that is simple, yet elegant and trendy in nature. The fashion revolves around fashionable, yet comfy streetwear.

Costume Features

Casual staples, such as denim pants, shorts, t-shirts, sneakers, baggy and oversized shirts, and bottoms, all styled to perfection. Mastering the art of looking like you aren’t trying too hard, all while staying on-trend.



Makeup Features

Ulzzang style focuses more on healthy and naturally glowing skin through various skincare products rather than a heavy makeup look. Simple eyeshadow and other subtle makeup can be used as well.

A place of frequent haunts: Shibuya

Recommended Brand: PUMPKIN Co.Ltd



Cyber fashion

Originating in Harajuku in the 90s, Cyber Fashion is a Japanese retro-futuristic fashion trend that continues to be prevalent in the Tokyo scene. The trend is heavily based on artificial materials, such as nylon, glossy vinyl, and metallic fabrics. The futuristic elements are portrayed through bright neon colors, metal accessories, and fluorescent faux fur.

Costume Features

Costume features include baggy jeans, fluorescent neon tops, faux fur accessories, shiny pleather belts, chokers, platform sneakers, and colorful sleeves.

Makeup Features

Can be dark, colorful, and heavy on the eyes, employing bright eyeshadow to match neon accessories.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku

Recommended Brand: kabusikigayisyatousin



Street

Street fashion was naturally born by young people gathering in the city and is gaining popularity in recent years. This rough and relaxed fashion can be enjoyed by men and women of all ages, providing individuality.

However, street fashion is constantly changing with trends, so there is no unified look. The style changes little by little depending on shifting trends in music and art, so the individual fashion differs from person to person.

Costume Features

The standard style is to use items such as oversized tops and sneakers. In addition, skater fashion and sports mix styles are also considered to be part of street fashion. Outfits that partially incorporate sportswear and are known as a “sports mix style”, also classified as street fashion. Monochromatic outfits have also become popular in recent years.



Makeup Features

Streetwear makeup, much like apparel, varies from person to person. It can be anything from minimal, natural looks to more bold statement colors to contrast a simple, sporty outfit.

A place of frequent haunts: Harajuku

Recommended Brand: REBORN COMPANY



Normcore

Normcore is a fairly modern fashion concept stemming from the 2010 era. The fashion style centers around the idea of dressing in a very “normal” or basic way. The trend was born as a rebellion against ever-changing trends in the mainstream fashion world. Rather than trying to constantly keep up with changing trends, people started adopting an effortless style of basic essentials that can easily be thrown together in many different ways.

Costume Features

NormCore essentials include white t-shirts, stonewashed blue jeans, fleece jackets, simple crewnecks, and hoodies styled with sneakers and sports caps.



Makeup Features

Normcore makeup typically complements minimal and effortless outfits. An example is the “no-makeup look”.

A place of frequent haunts: Shibuya

Recommended Brand: LUPILIEN



American ＆ British Traditional style

Commonly referred to as “Trad”, this fashion style draws from the trends prevalent in the American and British fashion scenes. The style specifically draws from “preppy” fashion trends that are generally a mix of formal and casual pieces.

Costume Features

Costume features include plaid jackets, pants, and other private school and college staples, such as loafers, varsity sweaters, bomber jackets, blazers, and other formal accessories, such as ties and vests.



Makeup Features

Makeup tends to be minimal and classy.

A place of frequent haunts: Shibuya

Recommended Brand: Calyu.LLC



