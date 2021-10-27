Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for November 2021 is "CREER".

CREER proposes interior items that make your daily lives richer and more comfortable by using a great variety of natural materials that can be enjoyed over time.

1. Brand 1: Carmelina

It proposes bags that value the texture and warmth of their materials.

Simple yet materialistic with a background of different climates and different materials, it commercializes and delivers new products that are created by combining different materials and that are easy to use on daily basis.

Featured product

Merry Canvas Lunch Bag Size L

SD Code:7761199 A lunch bag made of natural materials and campus fabric with an internal cooling function.

This is a large capacity size that is convenient for carrying a lot of lunches and drinks for events.

There is a mesh pocket on the inside, so you can use it for a long time without worry by putting in an ice pack.

2. Brand 2: in bloom

The shiny gold finish allows you to display accessories and small items in a gorgeous way.

It features a delicate design that focuses on ease of use and size.

Each item is handmade, so there are individual differences.

Featured product

Glass Dome Size M Broom Showcase

SD Code:9616314

This glass dome is a gorgeous way to display accessories and small items.

Each piece is handmade and features a delicate design.

It is very convenient to keep frequently used accessories at the entrance.



related items

Merry Canvas Lunch Bag Merry Canvas Storage Box Glass Dome Size M Flower Tray Size L

Finally

SUPER DELIVERY has many new international business entities becoming members and purchasing products from us every day. Our goal is "To be the best supplier for all entities," and we are working hard to make you happier every day.

If you are at all interested in SUPER DELIVERY, we would like to say to you,

Welcome to SUPER DELIVERY, please enjoy your shopping.

What's SUPER DELIVERY?