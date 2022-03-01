Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for March 2021 is "Fusou Co., Ltd." .

Fusou Co., Ltd. was founded in 1964 in Katsushika-Ku, a downtown area of Tokyo. We have been specializing in developing and manufacturing transfer seals by utilizing the special transfer technology we have cultivated through half a century of experience. In 2016, Katsushika-Ku highly evaluated our technology. We were certified as a "Katsushika Machikoba Story" product, given to selected products and parts produced by town factories Katsushika-Ku. (Certification No. 2802)



Furthermore, after winning the Grand Prize at the Tokyo Business Design Awards 2017, we developed our first BtoC product, 『irodo』. After that, we started selling it globally, such as in Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, and other countries.

＜Fusou Co., Ltd. Special Discount Event＞ ◆Period: 2022/3/1 10am ~ 2021/3/8 10am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: Popular items are Up to 30% OFF

Featured Brand: irodo

『irodo』 is a fabric transfer sticker that can be applied to various fabrics by simply rubbing the sticker on. There is no need for special tools or iron, so you don't need troublesome ironing work.

Recommend using irodori for below:

Masks/Pouches/Bags/Tote bags/Lunch bags/Eco bags/Backpacks/Book covers/Diary covers/Pen cases/Slippers/Outdoor goods (chairs, tents, etc.)/Windbreakers/Lamp shades/Eprons/Cooling bags/Masks

Finally

Are you interested in Fusou Co., Ltd.'s items now? This discount event is for only one week! (2022/3/1 10am- 2021/3/8 10am, GMT+9)

Other than the products above, there are many items from Fusou Co., Ltd. will be discounted Up to 30% OFF ! Don't miss the special chance!

