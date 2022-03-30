Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for March 2022 is "MRU CO.,LTD." .

MRU CO.,LTD. sells decorative and practical items made of crape fabric. They plan and manufacture thier own priginal products using characters that are said to bring good luck, such as beckoning cats, rabbits, seven gods of good fortune, owls, and frogs, and distribute them to customers.

＜MRU CO.,LTD. Special Discount Event＞ ◆Period: 2022/3/29 10am ~ 2022/4/5 10am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: All items are 10% OFF

Series 1: Hanging decorations

These hanging decorations are compact in size so they can be displayed anywhere in the room. The lucky characters (beckoning cat, seven gods of good fortune, rabbit, Daruma, etc.) are finished in the form of pressed pictures.

Series 2: Self-rightning doll

In Japanese there is a proverb "Nana-korobi-ya-oki" (七転び八起き), literally “fall 7 times and get up 8 times”, that means "never give up and keep trying". It is a cute little Buddhist priest figurine with the meaning of this proverb. It is our popular product that can be purchased as a souvenir or gift. Daruma for the exam season! Manekineko for prosperous business! Seven Gods of Fortune for good luck! This is a recommended series that can be used all year round for various events and seasons.

Finally

Are you interested in MRU's items now? This discount event is for only one week! (2022/3/29 10am- 2022/4/5 10am, GMT+9)

Other than the products above, there are many items from MRU CO.,LTD. will be discounted 10% OFF ! Don't miss the special chance!

