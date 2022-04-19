Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for April 2022 is "yamani" .

Yamani is a tableware trading company established in 1897. We manufacture products under the theme of "Bring the charm of Mino ware to the world" and "Delivery tableware that makes every day a little happier". Mino ware itself has a very wide variety of charms, including Japanese tableware with a strong Japanese atmosphere, stylish Western tableware, and affordable tableware. We would be happy if we could convey such charms to people around the world. Not only ceramic tableware, but also chopsticks, spoons and forks, glassware, wooden tableware, dish towels, and more, our wide assortment of products will help you create your own store.

＜yamani Special Discount Event＞ ◆Period: 2022/4/26 10am ~ 2022/5/3 10am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: All items are 10% OFF

Go to event page >>

Series 1: TRIP WARE

TRIP WARE is ethical tableware made of 20% recycled materials from unwanted tableware.

It features easy-to-use shapes, such as easy stacking and a plate that doubles as a lid, and is designed to be friendly to both people and the earth. The ceramic clay (Re-20) used was developed to improve and solve the problems of disposal of unwanted tableware and resources such as ceramic clay. Because Mino is the production center of Mino ware, which boasts the largest production volume of ceramics in Japan, the product is filled with the desire to tackle environmental issues.

Go to product list >>

Series 2: Scandinavian color

Scandinavian color is a series of revived old blue glazes. It is a deep blue with a Scandinavian image, and you can enjoy the change in color of this tableware.

Go to product list >>

Series 3: Kaya cloth dish towel

"Kaya cloth dish towel" is a series of cloths made of "Kacho(mosquito net)" carefully woven in Nara Prefecture, the only remaining "Kacho" production area in Japan, and embroidered or printed in Wakayama Prefecture. Its gentle touch is appealing and comfortable to use. This series is sure to be appreciated not only for your own use but also as a gift.

Go to product list >>

Series 4: NAGOMI

NAGOMI is a series of cutlery made in the Tsubame-Sanjo area of Niigata Prefecture, a world-renowned production center of metalware and cutlery. The items are beautifully hammered and have a Japanese atmosphere and a sense of dignity.

Go to product list >>

Related Items

Go to event page >>

Finally

Are you interested in yamani's items now? This discount event is for only one week! (2022/4/26 10am- 2022/5/3 10am, GMT+9)

Other than the products above, there are many items from yamani will be discounted 10% OFF ! Don't miss the special chance!

See yamani's items

What's SUPERDELIVERY

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace.

Import high-quality and design products from Japan shortly!