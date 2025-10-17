If you’ve ever tried buying Japanese products through SUPER DELIVERY, you probably know that the real challenge begins after checkout — understanding international shipping options, customs clearance, and what to expect when your order leaves Japan. This guide walks you through the process step by step, helping you handle shipping and customs smoothly so your items arrive safely, on time, and without unwanted surprises.

✈️Choosing Your Best Way to Ship from Japan

After adding your favorite items to the Shopping Cart and clicking Checkout, you’ll be taken to the Payment & Shipping page. This is where you can review all the international shipping methods available for your order.

Payment & Shipping page

Once you land on the page, the system automatically selects the most economical option for you — a little time-saver to help you check out faster. Of course, you can always switch to another method with just one click if you prefer.

SUPER DELIVERY offers a variety of international shipping options to match different destinations and needs.

Available methods include: Sea Mail (Japan Post)

Air Mail (Japan Post)

ECMS Express

EMS (Japan Post)

Pantos Express

DHL

UPS®

FedEx

*Tip: The available shipping methods may differ depending on where your order is shipped.

With so many options, you can pick the delivery method that works best for your business — whether you’re ordering from North America, Europe, or beyond.

The Total Amount shown on the page are final and already include small handling fees from each supplier (we’ll cover that part later). And no matter if your items are packed together or shipped in separate parcels, the shipping fee will stay the same.

✏️A Little Note About the Handling Fee

Each order on SUPER DELIVERY includes a small handling fee that covers warehouse management and export preparation. The fee is JPY 1,300 per vendor, and you can check the exact amount on the Payment & Shipping page before completing your order. It’s a simple, transparent charge—no hidden extras, just part of making sure your items are packed carefully and ready to ship smoothly.

And here’s a little bonus: if you’re a new member, you’ll receive a limited-time coupon that lets you enjoy free handling fees on your first order. It’s our way of saying welcome—and a great chance to try SUPER DELIVERY’s international service with no extra cost. You can find and apply this coupon during the checkout process to make sure the discount is reflected before you complete your order.

❓Who Handles Customs?

SUPER DELIVERY handles all export procedures from Japan, while import duties and customs clearance are managed by the customer.

Import fees and taxes may differ depending on your country’s rules and the type of items you order, so we’re not able to estimate them in advance. If your local customs or carrier contacts you for payment or paperwork, please follow their instructions to complete the process.

And don’t worry — if you ever run into any trouble during import customs clearance, feel free to reach out to your carrier or contact us. We’ll do our best to guide you through it and make sure your order arrives safely.

