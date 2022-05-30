Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for May 2022 is "WAGEN Co.,Ltd" .

Wagen Corporation is a manufacturer of women's apparel.

Wearing clothes is one of the ultimate daily routines. Because it is something you wear every day, we place great importance on selecting materials that are comfortable, casual, and yet enhance a woman's suppleness and charm. We create clothes that make you feel a little bit better when you wear them and allow you to be yourself. In addition to China, the production background also has a history of more than 40 years with India, expressing an overwhelming sense of value that cannot be found anywhere else through original prints, embroidery, and other techniques unique to India. We also have a global production background in other ASEAN countries and we offer items that can meet various needs.

＜WAGEN Co.,Ltd Special Discount Event＞ ◆Period: 2022/5/31 10am ~ 2022/6/7 10am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: Popular items are Up To 30% OFF

Item 1: Playback Cotton Frill Big Color Blouse

A must-have for this spring and summer season, this frill collar blouse is the star of the show with just one piece. The trendy big collar is made of light cotton voile and with its ample ruffles give it a glamorous look. The soft and airy texture and feel of Indian cotton are also attractive.

Item 2: Plain Brick Tuck Gather Shirt One-piece Dress India

A quick and easy item that can be worn with just a simple outfit! Made of Indian cotton with a cozy charm, this blouse has a soft, comfortable texture and good coloring. It has excellent breathability and water absorbency and is light and comfortable to the touch.

The front and sleeves are generously decorated with delicate pintucks, creating a one-piece design that looks great on its own.

Item 3: Rayon Print Cami One-piece Dress India

This camisole dress has a delicate print and good coloring unique to India. It is an original print that has an impact but does not interfere with coordination. It can also be worn with an inner layer for a seasonless look. The light rayon 100% material has the advantage of a cool feeling against the skin.

Finally

Are you interested in WAGEN Co.,Ltd's items now? This discount event is for only one week! (2022/5/31 10am- 2022/6/7 10am, GMT+9)

Other than the products above, there are many items from WAGEN Co.,Ltd will be discounted Up To 30% OFF ! Don't miss the special chance!

