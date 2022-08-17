Living in Japan for more than 20 years. Love reading, traveling, and eating.

One of the most significant special events, Premium SD's Week, is coming! The event period will be from Aug. 23rd, 10 am to Aug. 31st, 10 am (GMT+9), and special activities will be waiting for you from the very first day, so don't miss this opportunity!

Event Page >>

Special Activities - 1

Fourteen popular suppliers from the kitchen items, stationery, women's clothing, interior accessories, and household goods categories will offer up to 50% off for a limited time of one week.

🍽Kitchen Items🍽

YAGIHASHI CO.,LTD - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

YAMANI - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

cierto - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

✏Stationery✏

FURUKWASHIKO - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

WORLD CRAFT CO.,LTD. - Up to 50% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

LIHIT LAB. - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

👚Women's Clothing👚

BLUEEAST - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

Bou Jeloud - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

ITLAB CO.,LTD. - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

🧽Interior Accessories🧽

Shimoyama Co., Ltd. - All Items 10% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

SHISEIHANBAI - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

PALMART - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

🌂Household Goods🌂

MORIKAWA ENTERPRISE INC. - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

WORLD AMBER CO.,LTD - All Items 5% OFF -

Go to Product Page >>

Special Activities - 2

If you order over the following amount (product price only) during Premium Day and includes any item from 14 suppliers above, you will get the following SD points.

① order JPY 50,000 - 99,999: 2,000 SD points!

② order JPY 100,000 or more: 5,000 SD points!

Premium Day:

Aug. 23rd 10 am - Aug. 24th 10am（GMT+9)

*Points will be awarded from Aug. 25th (GMT+9)

Finally

Premium SD's Week is a week-long event with significant discount activities. Don't miss this opportunity, you'll regret it! Please sign up for SUPER DELIVERY and join us for Premium SD's Week!

What's SUPER DELIVERY?

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace.

Import high-quality and design products from Japan shortly!