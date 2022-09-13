Every month, SUPER DELIVERY holds a discount event called "MD's Pick" where we pick up a company, focus on its items, and conduct discounts.

The company of the month for September 2022 is "AITO" .

AITO is a tableware and interior goods manufacturer.

They deal in a wide range of lifestyle and interior goods, mainly ceramics, but also wood products, glass, fabrics, and more. In particular, we have a rich lineup of kitchen and tableware.

They are working hard every day to develop products and services to make "enjoyable living enrich your life..." by having "objects create scenes" and "scenes change your life" in your daily life.

＜AITO Special Discount Event＞ ◆Period: 2022/9/20 10am ~ 2022/9/26 10am （GMT+9, Japan Time Zone)

◆Detail: All items are 10% OFF

Go to event page >>

Item 1: Seto Ware Flower Plate L

[The elegant and simple beauty of the Hana series]

A collection of tableware in five colors and flower shapes with a matte texture.

Their nuanced colors go well with any tableware and dishes. They are perfect for everyday use as well as special occasions. Their dainty flower-like appearance will give your table a gorgeous finish and make your dining experience a grade above the rest.



Microwave and dishwasher safe

Size: approx. φ23 x H4.5cm

Available in 5 colors: light blue, Silver-white, deep indigo, peacock blue, and black red

Go to product page >>

Item 2: Mino Ware Plain Plate

The "Midori SUI" series of tableware is modeled after the hues of nature.

We want you to savor your daily meals and continue to use this tableware with comfort and affection. Inspired by the colors of the mountains and the fragrance of grass and leaves, these tableware pieces have elegant and calm Japanese tones.

Please enjoy the "chic" design of the non-regular circle shape that gives you a sense of swaying.



Microwave and dishwasher safe

Size: approx. 15 x 15.3 x H2cm

Available in 5 colors: greenish brown, pine needle, mulberry brown, sky blue gray, and moon white

Go to product page>>

Item 3: Mino Ware Dessert Bow

The ITSUMO series is a series of attractive dishes that you will want to have on hand "always" (ITSUMO).

The slender, tall base extends below the slightly oval bowl creating a striking appearance. Having a strong presence, it is a photogenic vessel.

Serve with pudding, ice cream, fruit, etc., and you've got a Showa-retro-style coffee shop that's sure to make your heart sing!



Microwave and dishwasher safe

Size: approx. 13.5 x 11.4 x H6.8 cm

Capacity: 190 ml

Available in 3 colors: purple, yellow, and gray

Go to product list >>

Item 4: Seto ware small Plate Plain Flower type

The "KATACHI" (shape) series is designed in the shape of beautiful flowers blooming in the field.

The three-dimensional shape of the petals creates a scene as if a single flower has bloomed on the table.

The unique shape and transparent glaze are perfect for everyday use as well as for use on festive occasions. These small plates are easy to use as bean plates or chopstick rests. They are also useful as accessory trays and interior decorations.



Microwave and dishwasher safe

Size: approx. 7.7 x 7.5 x H1.5 cm

Available in 4 colors: Coral, ashy blue, light yellow, and blue-black

Go to product page >>

Related Items

Go to event page >>

Finally

Are you interested in AITO's items now? This all items 10% OFF discount event is for only one week! (2022/9/20 10am ~ 9/27 10am, GMT+9)

Don't miss the special chance!

See AITO's items

What's SUPERDELIVERY

SUPER DELIVERY is a Japanese largest wholesale e-marketplace.

Import high-quality and design products from Japan shortly!