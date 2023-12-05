Came back to Japan for about 2 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

Have you ever imagined your drinking glass could transform its color? Today SUPER DELIVERY team is taking you into a world where tradition meets innovation and everyday drinkware becomes a canvas for a mesmerizing symphony of colors!

Introducing supplier MARUMO TAKAGI CO., LTD., who is bringing Traditional Japanese Craftsmanship to a whole new level. In this journey, MARUMO TAKAGI continues to seamlessly merge time-honored techniques with cutting-edge technology to produce distinctive and imaginative tableware that captivates the essence of Japanese dining culture.

MARUMO TAKAGI and Mino-Yaki

In the heart of the historic city of Tajimi, known as the "Pottery Town," a legacy dating back to 1887 thrives— MARUMO TAKAGI CO., LTD. This artisanal powerhouse has been at the forefront of supplying exquisite tableware to a diverse range of businesses, from world-renowned five-star hotels to Michelin-starred restaurants.

MARUMO TAKAGI stands as a guardian of the traditional craft of Mino-yaki, a traditional Japanese pottery with extensive ancestry. Embedded within the annals of Japanese history, Mino-yaki pottery unfolds as a captivating narrative of resilience and evolution. Originating in the Mino region during the Kamakura period (1185–1333), this venerable tradition began as functional ware, gradually transforming through the artistic experimentation of the Momoyama period (1568–1600) and reaching new heights during the Edo period (1603–1868). Despite the ebb and flow of cultural tastes and economic shifts, Mino-yaki persevered, adapting while steadfastly rooted in its rich heritage.

MARUMO TAKAGI CO., LTD. Office Today, Mino-yaki holds a prominent position as a major producer, contributing over 50% of the country's ceramic production, showcasing how this traditional craft has not only withstood the test of time but has also become an integral part of modern living.

Snippets of Mino-yaki Collection

Tradition and Innovation Unite

The Art of Temperature-Responsive Design

The company seamlessly merges these time-honored techniques with cutting-edge technology to produce distinctive and imaginative tableware that captivates the essence of Japanese dining culture. They present a collection that not only preserves the legacy of Mino-yaki but elevates it to new heights through the magic of temperature-responsive drinkware!

Four-season & Mt.Fuji Tumbler Glass Panda & Penguin Glass Bottle

Indulge in the allure of cooler refreshments as MARUMO TAKAGI's glasses undergo a captivating transformation at temperatures below approximately 17°C (63°F). Employing special pigments and innovative kiln techniques, this process results in a visual spectacle that heightens both taste and visual aesthetics, taking your dining experience to unprecedented levels.

For those who prefer warm drinks, pour a beverage hotter than approximately 45°C (113°F), and witness intricate patterns emerge on these mugs. This innovative technology not only introduces an element of surprise and entertainment to hospitality settings but also serves as a visual safety feature, preventing accidental burns.

Check out their video and witness this innovation! < Demitasse Cup and Saucer Set >

Elevate Your Table with MARUMO TAKAGI on SUPER DELIVERY

As a retailer or business owner, you can access MARUMO TAKAGI's groundbreaking tableware and much more on SUPER DELIVERY. We are a Japanese wholesale online shopping platform that offers a staggering selection of almost 700,000 items.

Whether you're looking for one-of-a-kind ceramics or exploring other categories like glassware and lacquerware, SUPER DELIVERY delivers the essence of Japan's rich craftsmanship to your doorstep.