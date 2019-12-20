There are only about 10 days left by the time this year 2019 is over, so we have to prepare tools for "Year-end Cleaning". To welcome the next year 2020 pleasantly, would you like to give it your best to clean the house? Today I would like to recommend 5 useful items for "Year-end Cleaning" from SUPER DELIVERY. Please have a look!

Micro fiber Cleaning Mitten



By AIMEDIA.

This item is a mitten type cleaning mop to use in hand. By using properly in cross surface and mop surface, one mitton can play two roles! For cleaning verandas, windows, screens, home appliances, shoe polishers, cars, and bicycles.

Hi-Home Oil Master



By American Deals Corporation.

Many of the conventional cleaners are "to peel off oil" and use a surfactant to remove oil stains. However, this item Oil Master decomposes oil! Because the main ingredient is a special mineral (a mineral component extracted from natural ore), it is friendly to people and the environment. Surfactant and chemical is not used. It is gentle to hands, and also prevents rough hands.

Koge Eraser



By AIMEDIA.

When you get this item wet and rub it like an eraser, the cleaning ingredient dissolves out, and you can easily remove the burnt deposit. Because it is an eraser type, it is easy to hold and easy to put power! This is recommended for removing burnt part of cooking utensils such as IH cooking heaters and gas stove tops, pots and kettles. Baking soda and orange oil blended!

Diamond Polishing Pad



By AIMEDIA.

This item is a sponge with a polishing pad (artificial diamond blended)! By using this sponge, you can clean off white scaly dirt, which is attached to the glass of the bathroom and is difficult to quite down. Since the pad is bonded to a flexible sponge, you can clean up not only the glass and mirror but also toilet, wash basin, tile and a gap of faucet.

Bottle Brush



By AIMEDIA.

This item was made by re-using plastic bottles! The strong feature of this brush is that you can also clean somewhere such as the sash or veranda which is not near water supply. This product is very useful even in the outdoors and has firmly washable hard type!

Finally

In this way, these goods will surely contribute to your "Year-end Cleaning". If you would like to see more about such kinds of goods, please check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

