How much do you take environmentally conscious actions every day? Environmental problems are getting worse every day. Would you like to do more environmentally friendly activities in your daily life? Today I would like to recommend 5 such kinds of items from SUPER DELIVERY. Please have a look!

Suppatto Compact Bag





By MARNA.inc.

Don't you think it's difficult to put bags away somewhere? This item surely will solve such a problem! When you want to put this item away, firstly, please pull both sides of this bag and stretch it out! Next, please keep this bag rolled up and down to make it smaller. In this way, you can make this bag compact! Also, this item has received a great response in the media.

Beans for reusing PET bottles



By MARNA.inc.

This is an eco-friendly item useful for washing and reusing PET bottles. This product is ideal for washing narrow-mouthed containers such as plastic bottles, milk cartons, and water bottles. With this product, you can clean the bottle to a degree that cannot be achieved with regular tableware sponges. Its cute shape also contributes to the popularity of this item.

Eco Gloves



By GENDAI HYAKKA.

This is a pair of colorful eco work gloves compatible with smartphone touch. This eco item is made of high-quality yarn with excellent durability for weaving upholstered seats for airplanes, bullet trains, and passenger cars. The brand name is printed on the back of the hand, and the design of the palm is printed with a resin that can prevent slipping and enables you to touch the smartphone. Please choose from 3 different designs.

ECOCARAT Dish Drying Tray





By MARNA.inc.

This tray quickly absorbs water droplets of dishes after washing, so you can use it comfortably. This item has a thin plate shape, so you can store it upright after use. Also, this tray is made of ECOCARAT. ECOCARAT is "porous ceramics" developed by LIXIL. This ceramics has Approximately five times the absorption and desorption amount of diatomite, and water absorption speed equal to or higher than that. The effect of ECOCARAT varies depending on the usage conditions, weather, ventilation, and other environments.

Pocket Silicone Straw



By Hashy Top-In Co.,Ltd.

This item is a silicone eco straw from a new series of cute Sumikkogurashi! If you wash the straw with the included cleaning brush, you can use this item over and over again! Also, if you use this item at home or on the go, it saves money and resources for buying straws. Please incorporate eco-customs into everyday life with a silicone straw that can be used any number of times! Let's put it in your bag or pouch and carry it around!

Finally

In this way, these goods will surely contribute to your eco-friendly actions. If you want to know more about such kind of goods, please check SUPER DELIVERY website, too.

