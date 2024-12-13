Came back to Japan for about 3 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

On October 28, 2024, we had the pleasure of hosting an exciting crochet workshop featuring beloved HAMANAKA yarns! The event, live-streamed on YouTube, brought together craft enthusiasts worldwide to learn how to create a waffle stitch coin purse.

For those who missed it or want to revisit the session, here’s a recap of what made the workshop so special.

About HAMANAKA: Quality Crafting from Japan

HAMANAKA is a trusted name in Japanese crafting, with over 100 years of history. Known for its premium yarn and crafting supplies, this brand inspires crafters worldwide with its dedication to quality and innovation.

During the workshop, participants used HAMANAKA Amerry, a luxurious merino wool yarn known for its soft texture and vibrant colors. Its ease of use and durability made it a perfect choice, and everyone loved working with such a premium material.

Workshop Highlights

1. Learning the Basics of Japanese Crochet Patterns: Ami-zu

One unique aspect of this workshop was the introduction to Japanese crochet patterns(Ami-zu), which differ from the step-by-step written instructions commonly used in Western crafting. These patterns resemble maps, providing a visual guide to the finished project.

Our instructor Eriko explained how to read these patterns, focusing on the waffle stitch technique. Attendees learned step-by-step, from creating foundation chains to the finishing touches.

For real beginners, HAMANAKA has this video list for you.

It shows the crochet technique for each ami-zu symbol.

2. Crafting Techniques and Tip

The workshop covered techniques like:

Achieving neat, uniform stitches with HAMANAKA Amerry .

. Properly starting and ending rows for clean edges.

Adjusting tension to perfect the waffle stitch pattern.

Attendees were also given practical tips on maintaining consistency in height and alignment for a polished final look.

Before you ask, here is the list of materials needed for our coin purse:

Get your tools and start crafting!

3. A Global Community of Crafters

The live event connected participants worldwide, with an active chat full of questions, tips, and encouragement. This vibrant community made the workshop interactive and fun for everyone.

The Finished Product

By the end of the workshop, participants had the skills and confidence to create their own waffle stitch coin purse—a functional and stylish accessory perfect for personal use or as a gift.

Missed the Workshop? Watch It Anytime!

If you couldn’t join us live, don’t worry! The entire session is available to watch on-demand on our YouTube channel. Follow along at your own pace and enjoy the making process!



Explore HAMANAKA and More on SUPER DELIVERY

Inspired by the workshop? Bring the beauty of HAMANAKA yarn to your next project! You can find Amerry and other HAMANAKA products available for wholesale on SUPER DELIVERY, the ultimate platform for sourcing Japanese goods.

Whether you’re a crafting enthusiast or a retailer looking to stock premium yarn, HAMANAKA’s high-quality materials are sure to impress.

We hope this workshop inspired your creativity and introduced you to the wonderful world of HAMANAKA yarns. Stay tuned for more events and crafting tutorials in the future!

