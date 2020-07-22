Japanese stationery items are famous for their brilliant functionality and design, so there are many fans from all over the world who are looking for Japanese stationery products. Among the various stationery items that are constantly pouring out, I've selected eight popular items that are drawing attention in 2020.

CliCK ART

By ZEBRA. Marker pen with the “Moist Keep Ink” function. It contains many hygroscopic ingredients that absorb moisture in the air. As the humidity changes on the spot, moisture is absorbed and evaporated repeatedly to maintain an appropriate state, so the pen tip can continue to be written without drying out. It is an easy-to-use & water-based color pen. Even if you apply a light color over a dark color such as black, the dark color will not be blurred. By reapplying colors, you can paint neat, and the illustrations will be finished beautifully.

MONO tough eraser

By TOMBOW. MONO series' tough eraser that is strong against breaking, cracking, and chipping. With a new blend of fabric and a unique shape of the slicked sleeve, it achieved strength against breaking! Sleeves that are alternately licked on the front and back balance the load on the eraser. Also, the sleeve can be cut at the perforation.

ALTNA Stand Pencil Case attached Magnet

By LIHIT LAB.. It's a stand pen case that can be stuck on a steel surface with a lid with a magnet. The inside of the lid can be used as a clip case. It can be used by sticking it on a steel surface. Recommended for teleworking, too.

Fujibushi Mini Letter

By Fujibushi. It's a small adorable letter paper. Mini letter series which reduced the size of MARUAI's product to about 40% size as it is. It is a small paper letter with plenty of plays.

Please use it for various purposes of daily life.

Pit Air

By TOMBOW. Equipped with a unique mechanism, "Air Touch System", it realizes unprecedented "light" pulling comfort. The newly developed "Power Net Tape" has strong and good adhesiveness. It would be a new standard for a tape glue that thoroughly pursues usability.

Clear Stamp Nonnlala

By nonnlala. It is a clear stamp designed by eraser hanko designer nonnlala. The acrylic block and the stamp are transparent, so you can print the seal from where you want to.

MAX Stapler

By MAX. Easy to use! Less tired! Durable and long-lasting! In addition to the high quality and high function unique to MAX, it has a stylish form and color. New staples with professional specs that can be used as stationery and as a tool for a long time with you.

Heikou Ruler

By KYOEI PLASTIC. Ruler for drawing parallel lines. The work time of measuring the size and drawing a line is easily shortened. By taking the dimensions based on the borderline of the body, you can easily reduce the work time of measuring the size or drawing a line by putting a pencil or a pen tip into the side hole and run. Parallel lines up to 30 mm wide can be drawn, eliminating the need to draw straight lines by taking dimensions from the edge of the paper.

There are many stationery products of Japanese Brands in SUPER DELIVERY. How about checking SUPER DELIVERY and getting the high-quality and long-lasting stationery items?

