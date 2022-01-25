Westerners are usually surprised to see how many different types of dishware are used in Japanese culture and the specific purposes that each one has. When visiting a Japanese restaurant, you will notice that almost every part of the meal, including beverages, is delivered in a special plate, bowl, or cup specifically made for that use. This is part of the wonder and charm of the Japanese culinary experience.

In our previous article, we talked about seven of the most popular Japanese dishware and their uses. Today, we have seven more classic items that no Japanese business owner can go without.

1. Hachi (pot)

Hachi, literally translated as “pot” in English, is a wide, rounded dishware used to hold anything from noodles to teriyaki and sides. Due to its form, it can be used for a variety of foods, both liquid and dry. The elegant glass and porcelain designs make Hachi a perfect choice for a main dish presentation that will elevate any dinner spread. Hachi’s platter-like design is sure to invite an element of elegance to your restaurant’s star dishes.

2. Ko-Bachi (small pot)

A Ko-bachi, literally translating as “small pot”, is a type of small bowl that can be used for anything from Sunomono (vinegared salad) to Chinmi (special delicacies). Ko-bachi come in many different sizes which will determine their use. Smaller ko-bachi are used for side dishes, such as Sunomono and Chinmi, while larger ko-bachi can be used for soups, and donburi. With their classic look and versatility, these are a staple in any Japanese table setup.

3. Futamono (lidded container)

Futamono, or “lidded container” are used for serving hot dishes, primarily Chawanmushi (steamed pudding). The design of the container prevents heat from escaping, keeping dishes warm longer. Futamono are usually crafted from porcelain and heavy ceramics.

During the summer season, they can be used for keeping dishes cold.

4. SobaChoku

SobaChoku is a small, narrow bowl that resembles a traditional Japanese teacup. As its name may indicate, this dish is used primarily for Soba (buckwheat noodle) Tsuyu (dipping sauce). The Soba is traditionally served in a separate bowl, such as a ko-bachi, and dipped in the SobaChoku bowl for flavor. Crafted from porcelain with unique Japanese designs, this dish is a must-have for any Japanese shop or restaurant.

5. Kyusu/Dobin(teapot)

Among Japanese tea dishware, or Cha-ki , Kyusu and Dobin are two of the most common teapots. Although these are very similar, each is used for brewing specific types of Japanese teas. The Kyusu is smaller and therefore used to prepare teas such as Sencha and Gyokuro, while the Dobin is slightly larger and used to prepare Genmaicha and Hojicha teas. Kyusu teapots have a handle made from the same material as the pot, usually ceramic or clay, that sticks out from the side. Meanwhile, Dobin teapots have a handle made from a different material than the teapot, which is attached on top.

It is vital to use the correct teapot depending on the type of Japanese tea you are preparing to achieve the smoothest flavor and avoid unnecessary astringency and bitterness.

6. Yunomi (Teacup)

Yunomi are Japanese teacups, however, unlike in the West, these do not come with large handles. In Japanese tradition, Yunomi are meant to be held with both hands while sipping. These come in a variety of different sizes and designs to accompany any dinner set.

Yunomi are traditionally crafted from ceramic materials and can be used for special occasions or daily use.

7. Shuki (Sake Cups)

Shuki are one of the most popular glasses to use for serving sake in Japan. Made from either glass or porcelain, Shuki are perfect for serving sake at home, dinner parties, or other special events. These usually come in sets and are sure to impress your guests the next time you open a bottle.

Make sure to get a few sets of Shuki to complete your Japanese shop or restaurant.

Finally

