Compared to Western cuisine, Japanese food items are served in various kinds of dishware. They are just as a part of Japanese culture as Japanese cuisine. Without these various kinds of dishware, it isn’t possible to enjoy an authentic Japanese experience. If you are a store owner who prides themself in selling Japanese dishware, you must have all of these available.

Below, we have compiled a list of seven types of Japanese dishware that you must know about. We will also explain their purpose and what they are usually made from. 7 Types of Japanese dishware and their uses These are the following Japanese dishware types that you should know about. Many Japanese dishware brands specialize in crafting these products, and Mino-ware (Mino-Yaki) and Kutani-ware (Kutani-Yaki) are quite famous as dishware styles.

1.Cha-wan/Don (茶碗/丼, Rice bowl)

Cha-wan refers to a bowl used for serving cooked rice to people. They are usually crafted from ceramics, but some might also be crafted from lacquer. Don is also a Japanese rice bowl, but it's bigger than a Meshi-wan. A Don can also be used for serving noodles and soup dishes.

2.Shiru-wan (汁椀, Soup bowl)

As the name suggests, a shiru-wan is used for serving soup to people.

It comes with a diameter of 12 cm, and people like to serve famous Japanese soups in it, such as miso soup.

They are made from various materials, such as urethane and lacquer. Urethane ones are cheaper, while lacquer ones are typically fancier and expensive.

Fancier shiru-wan bowls (full-scale lacquer) are used for New Year's celebrations or hospitality in Japan and come with a lid.

3.Hashioki (箸置き, Chopstick Rests)

The hashioki is a piece of Japanese tableware used for holding chopsticks on the dinner table. In Japan, it is used to prevent chopsticks from touching other dishes. It comes in various colors and designs and it is available at affordable prices.

4.Hira-Zara/Ō-Zara (平皿/大皿, Flat/Large Plate)

Hira-Zara is also referred to as a shaku plate and comes with a diameter of 30 cm. It can be used as a plate or for shared dishes placed at the center of the table. If it's deep, it can also be used to serve noodles.

5.Chūzara (中皿, Medium Plate)

Also referred to as a five-inch plate, six-inch, or seven-inch plate, chuzara is used as a daily dish. It is the most commonly used plate in Japanese kitchens and can be used as a serving plate or as a main dish for one person.

6. Kozara/Mamezara (小皿/豆皿, small plate/Bean plate)

Kozara is typically used as a sauce plate or condiment plate. It is also used as a plate for separating Japanese sweet foods. They are available in many designs and shapes. If small enough, it can also be used as a chopstick holder.

7. Kakuzara (角皿, square plate)

Kakuzara is used for serving tempura or sashimi. Longer kakuzara are used for serving appetizers and grilled fish. This plate comes quite in handy when serving different kinds of dishes.

Finally

Japanese dishware plays a very important part in Japanese cuisine and each kind has their own little roles. The Japanese dishware we introduced were only seven of the various kinds available in the market. There are still many more kinds used for different purposes.

