Came back to Japan for about 3 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

Wherever you are in the world, the popularity of Japanese stationery is undeniable. From cuteness to minimalism to practicality, Japanese stationery has taken the world by storm. With high quality and attention to detail regarding the design, it is evident that much thought has been put into the creation of Japanese stationery. Here, I will introduce you to the most compact and convenient, must-have stationary recommended for students.

RO-BIKI NOTE: Sleek, Simple, Sophisticated

What use is stationary without the paper to use it on? The RO-BIKI NOTE series is known for it's vintage feel and compatibility with multiple medias from pencils to dip pens. The paper is made out of wax paper, which has a very unique texture. Prone to wrinkles and scratches, the more you use it, the more wrinkles develop, once again emphasizing the vintage aspect of RO-BIKI NOTE.

Yamamoto Paper Yamamoto Paper, the manufacturer, has over 15 years of experience creating paper. Making use of the knowledge and expertise, Yamamoto paper has managed to sell the RO-BIKI NOTE series worldwide- including Paris, New York and San Francisco.

The unique shape of the notebook allows to be used in a variety of situations.

"The design is simple enough to blend into your life, and makes the most of each product's functionality."

-Yamamoto paper

The small width allows it to be easily stored in pockets and the longer length allows there to be ample writing space. The notebook can also be bought with a canvas cover which comes with a zippered pocket on the side, which is unobstructive when carrying around. The elegant design makes it popular among adults and students alike.

Color-Changing Markers: A Student's Magical Weapon

This color-changing highlighter is a must-have for students who often take notes. The double-sided pen comes in two colors, light and dark. The fine tip allows you to write notes easily and the thicker marker can be used to trace over the darker ink to change the color. These are perfect for decorations, writing notes, and those late-night study sessions!

Punilabo Pencil Case: Cuddly Cuteness Meets Functionality

This is the popular Punilabo standing pencil case. The pencil case doubles to be used as a pen stand, and is popular from junior to senior students. The pen case is available in 11 different animals, all of which radiate irresistible cuteness. The case can carry up to 15 pens including an eraser using the eraser holder in the top compartment of the case.

Adorable Animal Scissors: Portable and Practical

This is the Punilabo stick-type scissors. They are cute, stick-like scissors that are easy to carry and come with a strap for hanging. It has a silicone rubber grip that fits comfortably in your hand. Furthermore, these scissors can fit anywhere, from your pocket to your pencil case.

SLENDY+: Erasing for Detailed Work, Precise is their middle name

As the name suggests, SLENDY+ is a narrow shaped eraser used to erase small details neatly and precisely. It has a sturdy steel case for support and a sliding mechanism on the side to easily extend the eraser. The thinness of the eraser makes it easy to insert into your notebook using the clip, without taking up too much space.

Harinacs: Stapling Innovation Without Staples

What is a stapler without staples? The Harinacs press is the answer to all your questions! With the Harinacs press, You can staple to your heart's content without the worry of running out of staples! Why? Because it uses a press lock system that crimps and fastens paper without making any holes.

