Imagine classic Japanese lacquerware — now glowing in a spectrum of refreshing modern colors.

Crafted in the heart of Ishikawa Prefecture, iroikoi, a brand by our vendor IKEDA Co., Ltd., celebrates both tradition and innovation — bringing artistry and warmth into contemporary living.

The beauty of iroikoi truly comes alive when you see it in motion.

Before we go any further, take a moment to watch this short video introducing their world of color and craftsmanship — where traditional craftsmanship from Yamanaka Onsen (hot spring) meets modern imagination, transforming simple lacquerware into pieces that brighten daily moments.

The Craft from Yamanaka Onsen: Centuries of Skill and Beauty

Nestled in the mountains of Ishikawa Prefecture, Yamanaka Onsen (hot spring) — home to the scenic Kakusenkei Gorge — is the birthplace of one of Japan’s most refined lacquerware traditions.

For over 400 years, artisans here have perfected techniques for shaping, coating, and finishing lacquerware that reveal the natural beauty of form and texture. Passed down through generations, this timeless craft continues to embody Japanese precision and patience, blending everyday functionality with quiet grace.

The Story Behind iroikoi: Craftsmanship with a Modern Heart

Created by our vendor IKEDA Co., Ltd., iroikoi is a lifestyle brand that reimagines Yamanaka lacquerware for the present day.

While rooted in a 450-year-old heritage, iroikoi carries it forward through a refined spray-coating technique — one of the defining innovations of modern Yamanaka Onsen craftsmanship.

Using durable materials like ABS resin, each tableware and interior piece is finished in colors inspired by the calm scenery of Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Blending wabi-sabi aesthetics with soft vibrancy, iroikoi infuses spaces with color, comfort, and a fresh expression of Japanese craftsmanship that connects tradition and design.

Discover the Series: Colorful Designs for Modern Living

From soothing pastels to bold contemporary hues, iroikoi’s collections reveal how Yamanaka Onsen craftsmanship continues to evolve with style and soul. Each series has its own character—some serene and minimal, others playful and expressive—but all share the same harmony of color, texture, and form.

Here’s a closer look at all the collections that define iroikoi’s world of color.

Inspired by the golden light of late summer seen from Kasa no Misaki in Kaga, this design adds warmth and shimmer to the table.

Its soft gradients evoke the lingering glow of summer evenings—an elegant bridge between seasons, full of quiet beauty. Late Summer Collection >>

Evoking the hush of freshly fallen snow, this collection captures winter’s serene elegance through subtle shades of blue and white.

Delicate speckles recall snowflakes resting on still water, while a glossy finish reflects the calm light of a winter morning—bringing cool clarity and gentle peace to your home. Snow Scene Collection >>

Inspired by the red parasols and lush greenery along the riverside of Kakusenkei Gorge, each piece blends amber, yellow, and green tones reminiscent of sunlight filtering through leaves.

Hand-finished with care, these designs mirror the rhythm of nature and the craftsmanship that has long defined this beautiful region of Ishikawa Prefecture. Kakusenkei Collection >>

Soft lights glimmer against a deep night sky, reflecting the quiet charm of evenings in Yamanaka Onsen.

This design captures the contrast between the stillness of nature and the warmth of human presence—the gentle glow of inns and lanterns guiding travelers to rest in Ishikawa’s mountains. Traveler's Light Collection >>

Inspired by the sight of cherry blossoms mirrored on Ishikawa’s lakes, this design merges pink and blue in a dreamy gradient.

Its scattered hues evoke petals drifting on water—an image of fleeting beauty and tranquil renewal, perfect for adding a touch of spring’s poetry to your dining scene. Cherry Blossom Collection >>

Each piece tells a story of color and craftsmanship.

Visit IKEDA’s full collection to discover more designs that brighten your space.

Discover the Beauty of Yamanaka Lacquerware with SUPER DELIVERY

With trusted Japanese brands, transparent pricing, and worldwide delivery, SUPER DELIVERY connects you directly to the artistry of Japan.

Start exploring today and bring IKEDA’s colorful iroikoi lacquerware — and other authentic crafts from Japan — to your store with ease, wherever you are in the world.

Your initial purchase includes free handling as a welcome offer! Sign up now and explore the enchanting world of Japanese art and design. Sign Up Now >>

Find Similar Articles