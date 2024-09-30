Came back to Japan for about 3 years. I love working out and traveling! Planning to visit the scenic spots among all prefectures in Japan!

In a world that often rushes by, the ancient art of incense offers a moment to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate. From the heart of Kyoto, a city steeped in tradition, Our vendor - Kousaido(香彩堂) brings the serene essence of Japan into everyday life. Discover how this renowned incense maker combines centuries-old craftsmanship with modern elegance, creating aromatic experiences that transcend time and space.

About Kousaido

Located in the historic town of Kyoto, Kousaido Co., Ltd. stands out as a premier Japanese incense manufacturer. With a strong commitment to crafting fragrances that capture the essence of Kyoto, Kousaido was founded on the belief that everyday life can be enriched with soothing scents. Their mission is to bring a touch of comfort and serenity to the fast-paced modern world.

Signature Product Highlight

Magnolia This versatile incense serves dual purposes: it can be used both as an offering at altars and to enhance the ambiance of any home. Its long-burning, low-smoke design ensures a delightful fragrance experience without overwhelming the senses. Made with luxurious sandalwood, this product provides a refined aroma that captivates and relaxes. Burn time: Approximately 20-30 minutes

Throughout the seasons, people have long been drawn to the beauty of flowering trees—their appearance, fragrance, and timeless allure. With a commitment to capturing this essence, Ika-Den-Shin was created, focusing on delivering carefully crafted fragrances. As the seasons change, customers are invited to select the scent that best resonates with them. Burn time: Approximately 15-17 minutes

Other Standouts

Koto-no-Kou (古都の香) Incense

(30 Sticks in Paulownia Wood Box)

A rich and sweet fragrance inspired by ancient capitals.

Powdery notes perfectly evoke the essence of Kyoto. Blended with sandalwood, amber, and oakmoss for a deep, soothing scent.

Burn time: Approximately 20-30 minutes

Experience the calming, refreshing scents of Japanese woods:

Hinoki (Cypress): A soothing, harmonizing scent like standing in a sunlit forest. Blended with cypress and sandalwood.

A soothing, harmonizing scent like standing in a sunlit forest. Blended with cypress and sandalwood. Keyaki (Zelkova): A serene, majestic fragrance, reminiscent of ancient towering trees. Blended with zelkova and sandalwood.

A serene, majestic fragrance, reminiscent of ancient towering trees. Blended with zelkova and sandalwood. Kusunoki (Camphor): A powerful, earthy scent that rises from the ground, capturing the strength of nature. Blended with camphor and sandalwood.

Cultural Heritage of Incense

The tradition of incense in Japan traces its origins back to the introduction of Buddhism in 538. As part of religious rituals, incense was used to purify spaces and offer fragrance to the divine. However, this practice evolved beyond religious settings, finding a place in daily life and culture. The art of incense became a cherished activity among the aristocracy of ancient Japan, who appreciated incense not only for spiritual purposes but also as an intellectual pursuit.

By 595, incense had firmly established itself in Japanese rituals, becoming a symbol of refinement and spiritual cleansing. Incense offered a sensory experience that transcended mere fragrance—it invoked meditation, purified surroundings, and triggered cherished memories. Over time, this art was passed down through generations, blending with other cultural traditions such as tea ceremony and flower arranging, positioning incense as a proud aspect of Japan’s cultural heritage.

Kousaido honors this time-honored tradition, blending natural sandalwood and aromatic ingredients to create incense that provides a rich yet subtle fragrance. Their commitment to crafting incense with low smoke and a gentle aroma allows for a serene experience that elevates any space, bringing harmony to both the mind and the environment. Each scent tells a story, offering not only an olfactory delight but also a journey through Japan’s cultural past.

Product Philosophy

The Hyaku Raku Kou Series truly embodies Kousaido's philosophy of “color” (彩), aiming to express joy and vibrancy through a variety of fragrances. In particular, the blend of sweet, powdery sandalwood with refreshing floral notes makes this incense a beloved choice. Many customers appreciate its unique qualities, leading to repeat purchases and widespread acclaim.

To help retailers discover their favorites, Kousaido offers assorted sets featuring a variety of delightful scents. Each selection invites you to experience a unique aromatic journey, allowing you to find the perfect fragrance that resonates with your clientele.

