Shigaraki Ware (信楽焼) is one of Japan’s oldest pottery traditions, recognized as one of Rokkoyō(六古窯), the six ancient kilns of Japan. With a history spanning over 1,200 years, this craft has thrived in Shigaraki, a town in Shiga Prefecture. Known for its coarse-textured clay and natural glaze effects, Shigaraki Ware embodies the beauty of imperfection, making each piece unique.

Let's dive deeper into this traditional craft of Japan!

The Origins of Shigaraki Ware

Shigaraki’s history is deeply tied to its geological landscape. The town was once submerged under ancient Lake Biwa (Japan's largest lake), which left behind rich clay deposits over thousands of years. This high-quality clay, known as Plio-Pleistocene Kobiwako Group(古琵琶湖層群), provides Shigaraki pottery with its distinctive rough texture and durability, making it ideal for crafting large items such as hibachi, jars, and plant pots. Over time, Shigaraki Ware evolved to include everyday items like vases, tableware, and its most famous icon—the tanuki (raccoon dog) figurines that symbolize prosperity and good fortune.

Traditional ceramic raccoon-dog (tanuki) statues

Tanuki statues, a beloved symbol of Shigaraki Ware, are often placed outside shops and restaurants as a charm for good luck and prosperity. Their name plays on the phrase 他を抜く (ta wo nuku), meaning "to outshine others," making them a powerful symbol for business success. With their round bellies, cheerful expressions, and signature sake bottles, these statues represent not only financial fortune but also warmth, hospitality, and perseverance—qualities deeply valued in Japanese culture.

Other than this, Shigaraki tanuki statue also has a strong presence in modern medias and pop culture, often depicted as mischievous, shape-shifting creatures with a playful nature. Their iconic round bellies and friendly expressions have made them a beloved cultural symbol in Japan:

Studio Ghibli’s Pom Poko (1994)

This film depicts tanuki as shape-shifting creatures using their magic to resist urban development. It features Shigaraki tanuki statues and highlights their folklore origins.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Series (Tom Nook & Timmy/Tommy)

Tom Nook, the shopkeeper and real estate mogul, is inspired by tanuki folklore, balancing shrewd business sense with generosity. His nephews, Timmy and Tommy, share his tanuki-like traits.

Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. 3 - The Tanooki Suit (タヌキスーツ)

The Tanooki Suit in Super Mario Bros. 3 gives Mario the ability to fly and turn into a statue, referencing the shape-shifting abilities of tanuki.

My Hero Academia - Shigaraki Tomura

While not a tanuki himself, his name “Shigaraki” is possibly a reference to the town famous for tanuki pottery.

GeGeGe no Kitarō

Tanuki appear as yokai with the ability to transform and play pranks on humans.

MARUI SEITOU: Keeping the Tradition Alive

Located in the heart of Shigaraki, MARUI SEITOU Inc. has been producing Shigaraki Ware for generations. Their philosophy emphasizes preserving traditional techniques while adapting to modern lifestyles. Their signature brand, Hechimon(へちもん), stays true to the essence of handmade pottery, valuing craftsmanship over mass production. Each piece is carefully shaped by artisans, ensuring that every item carries the warmth and individuality of handwork. Hechimon Series >>

Shigaraki pottery is closely connected to nature, not only through its raw materials but also in the way it interacts with fire and air in the kiln. The yohen (窯変, kiln transformation) effect, created by natural ash and fluctuating temperatures, results in organic, unpredictable surface patterns, making each piece one of a kind. This deep bond with nature is what gives Shigaraki Yaki its rustic charm and timeless appeal.

“Some may suggest that automation or simplifying designs would be more efficient,” MARUI SEITOU shares, “but we believe that prioritizing the user’s experience and making each piece with care is more important.” The brand takes pride in producing original designs, blending time-honored techniques with contemporary aesthetics.

Featured Collection: Ash Glaze Yunomi Series

One of MARUI SEITOU’s standout collections is the Ash Glaze Yunomi Series. These tea cups showcase the beauty of Shigaraki’s natural ash glaze, a technique inspired by traditional anagama (穴窯, wood-fired kilns). While true anagama firing is challenging and costly, MARUI SEITOU developed a way to replicate the effect using modern kilns, making this exquisite texture accessible to more people.

The Ash Glaze Yunomi pieces highlight the dynamic interaction between clay and glaze, featuring a rugged surface with natural variations. The cups’ tactile quality, with visible stone fragments and fluid glaze patterns, offers a unique contrast—primitive yet refined. Their shape and texture also complement the experience of drinking Japanese sake.

Preserving a Living Tradition

Shigaraki Ware has long been valued in Japanese tea culture, with its rustic elegance and ability to develop character over time. MARUI SEITOU is deeply aware of the decline in artisans practicing traditional firing methods. “If fewer people pursue anagama techniques, the knowledge passed down through generations could disappear,” they express. With this in mind, they strive to introduce Shigaraki Ware to a wider audience, preserving its legacy through innovation.

Aside from the Yunomi series, MARUI SEITOU offers a variety of unique pieces from their brand Hechimon, such as:

Shigaraki Salt Jar – Traditional salt storage containers with a natural aesthetic.

– Traditional salt storage containers with a natural aesthetic. White Asagi Acorn Vase – A charming decorative vase inspired by nature.

– A charming decorative vase inspired by nature. Bidoro Kiln-Transformed Pedestal Bowl – A stunning serving dish showcasing Shigaraki’s signature glaze effects.

Shigaraki Salt Jar White Asagi Acorn Vase Pedestal Bowl

Experience the Spirit of Shigaraki

Shigaraki is more than just a pottery town—it’s a place where history and craftsmanship intertwine. Walking through its streets, you’ll find ceramic tiles embedded in sidewalks, oversized jars on display, and countless tanuki statues welcoming visitors. The town is also home to Ceramic Cultural Park (陶芸の森) and pottery research institutions, highlighting its dedication to ceramic arts.

Town of Shigaraki

By bringing a piece of Shigaraki Ware into your life, you are not just acquiring a functional object but also embracing centuries of Japanese artistry. Explore MARUI SEITOU’s collection on SUPER DELIVERY and experience the warmth and authenticity of handmade pottery.

Discover the Essence of Shigaraki Ware with SUPER DELIVERY

