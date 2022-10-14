Living in Japan for almost 15 years. I love traveling and taking pictures of landscapes. Hope I can travel all around Japan someday!

At SUPER DELIVERY, we have over 2,000 vendors who work hard every day to bring you the best products. Various brand stories are born in these efforts, resulting in beautiful products that bring happiness to everyone.

Today, I would like to focus on Amina Collection co.,ltd. one of the most popular vendors at SUPER DELIVERY. Amina Collection co.,ltd. offer Japanese wear and products which can be used casually, like Haramaki and Tabi socks, etc.

Their products were also welcomed by many customers worldwide. This time, I interviewed a representative of Amina Collection co.,ltd. about their products and stories.

Please give us an overview of your company and the products you offer.

Amina Collection co.,ltd. is a manufacturer that offers original products incorporating folk culture from all over the world.

The most popular brand in SUPER DELIVERY, "Wamonoya-Kaya", is a collection of Japanese culture and things that have been born in various parts of Japan.

Those various cultures have evolved with the times and are rooted in modern culture through friendly competition. There is the pride of the Japanese people and the Japanese culture, which has been recognized as excellent by the rest of the world.

Moreover, we want to be a brand that expresses these ideas of the culture.

What is the most recommended product of your company now?

It can be various types of casual “kimono haori”.

Kimono is a traditional Japanese costume, which is a culture that Japanese can be proud of, but nowadays it is not used as daily wear, and just only fewer opportunities to wear it. It is now a special attire for special occasions.

We hope that everyone can wear traditional Japanese clothing as a daily fashion item. That is the reason why we focus on making Japanese wear which can be worn casually and easily.

Please tell us the story of the product.

Although our products incorporate a variety of Japanese textiles, they are casual wear and more western-style than Japanese-style.

We have received comments from customers who wear kimonos in their daily lives, use our products as a daily fashion item or wear them over kimono. We are glad to hear that.

What is the best way to use this product?

Light clothes are also recommended for protection against ultraviolet rays. It can also be worn over everyday clothes.

If you wear it over a one-piece dress with an obi ornament, the charm of a casual kimono will be further enhanced. We offer a variety of materials and patterns, so please check our website for your favorite one and enjoy Japanese culture.

Finally, do you have a message for the readers?

The 2023 Fall/Winter lineup includes a series themed on Japanese bath culture, Japanese-style blankets, kitchenware with pop and colorful Japanese patterns that make dining more fun, and rabbit goods for the zodiac sign of 2023. We also have a wide range of products that will add a Japanese touch to your life.

We also have various types of attractive made-in-Japan products, such as our classic Gamaguchi, Tabi socks, and Tenugui hand towels, which are also well received by our customers.

Hope you enjoy our product pages!

