A “Bento” or “Bento Box” is a Japanese lunchbox ♪

If you know well about Japanese culture, then you must have heard that the Japanese carry "Bento" to school or work. It is also a big part of the Japanese food culture.

For that reason, there are so many popular “Bento Box” brands born in Japan.

Not only Japanese but also a lot of foreign tourists who visit Japan even pencil "shopping for a high-quality Bento Box" into their schedule.

What is Bento Box?

Bento boxes are perhaps the oldest version of a lunchbox, dating back to as far as 1185. Born in the Kamakura period, these carefully crafted boxes were designed to perfectly store a single meal, providing separate compartments for different food types and dishes.

Traditionally, a Japanese meal would consist of a carb, protein, and pickled or cooked vegetables, each designated to a compartment in the bento box. This ensured that schoolchildren and workers would have a balanced and nutritious meal packed for their busy day.



Since then, the bento box has been preserved as a core symbol of Japanese culture and cuisine. While the most common use for bento boxes continues to be as a lunch box for children and workers, bento boxes are more commonly used in the Western world as a form of traditional Japanese food presentation in restaurants.

Traditional Wooden bento box

Magewappa is one of the traditional styles of bento, a natural and sustainable lunchbox style typically made from a single wooden plank. Made by craftily bending exotic and durable woods such as cypress or cedar, Magaweppa has a sturdy design with a gorgeous aesthetic lent by the wood grain.



Wakacho is a Japanese brand known for making a variety of kitchenwares by using traditional wood-crafting techniques. Their traditional bento box, Magewappa, is the perfect size to pack your individual meal to work. The bento box has a gorgeous lacquer work, wood grain, and cherry blossom design that provides a beautiful aesthetic. It is safe to use without the risk of plastic contamination and preserves your rice and other food elements to retain their freshness.



Wakacho produces many other styles of bento boxes. You can find the right bento box for yourself depending on the size, color, and wood grain that suits you.

This traditional bento box is made from natural cedar and coated with a gorgeous lacquer finish. The cover design features the famous “Ukiyoe”, also known as “The Great Wave off Kanagawa”, by Katsushika Hokusai.



The box includes 3 compartments to pack your side dishes. Because this is made from all-natural wood material, it is recommended to clean gently with a soft sponge, taking care to properly wash the edges.

In this two-tier magewappa bento box, you can store a variety of rice, vegetable, and protein dishes, while keeping them all separate. The natural cedar wood material provides excellent moisture control for your food, keeping your meal fresh year-round. The bean-like shape has an organic feel, making reference to the natural world that it is made from.

Keep your lunch warm

The vendor OSK Corporation offers various lunchboxes with heat-retaining functions.

With excellent heat retention, this "Bento Box" made in Japan, your lunch packed in the morning is still warm at lunchtime and you can enjoy the lunch as if it was just served!

This vendor also offers various sizes, colors, and utilities of Bento Box.

From small stylish Bento Box with “WAGARA” – traditional Japanese patterns, donburi bowls to the one including cutleries and cooling bags, you can find the style you like!

Character-themed lunchboxes, such as Thomas the Tank Engine, Hello Kitty, Peanuts, Doraemon, Yo-Kai Watch, Ultraman, and Rilakkuma are something you should check out too.

These lunchboxes would absolutely be adored by children. Not only practical for daily use, but this vendor's lunchbox is also suitable as a gift for your family and friends.

Easy to carry

Since the Japanese people always put the lunchbox inside their bag, you can see that the “Bento Box” usually has a thin, slim design to fit inside the bag perfectly.

You can find more stylish "Bento Box" options here!

You can also use these "Bento Box" to carry soup. By the perfect design, it doesn't leak even when shook or fell and put upside down. The warm soup will definitely make your lunchtime more enjoyable.

This adorable stacking bento box is perfect for cat lovers everywhere. Designed to fit in a backpack or lunch bag, this is the ideal bento box for students. The different compartments can be used to pack your different meals and keep them separate. At the same time, all compartments can be stacked together and locked in place for safe travel.

With a volume of 140ml to 200ml each, they have more than enough space to store even the hungriest teenager’s meal. The stacking cat bento is made from plastic, easy to wash, and available in both two- and three-tier sizes.

Easy to clean

Wash your lunchbox might be pain in the neck and time-consuming. If you choose the one which is very difficult to clean, you may even lose the motivation to cook lunch. To solve this problem, you can also find lots of "Bento Box" which are easy to clean as follows.

Unlike the traditional wooden bento boxes that must be carefully hand-washed, this bento box has all of the wood aesthetic without all the work. You can safely put this wood-designed bento in the dishwasher after a long day. The water-resistant polyurethane lining makes cleaning a breeze. This 480mL bento box is perfect for anyone who wants all the benefits of the bento without the hassle!

The vendor YAGIHASHI CO.,LTD also provides a large number of popular ''Bento Box'' with various functions. Most of them are unnecessary to remove the rubber around the lid and are easy to wash, care for maintenance with antifouling treatment.

This two-tier bento box is designed to make both eating and cleaning easy. A non-stock coating is applied to the lid of the two containers to prevent rice from sticking, keeping your lunch and your sink clean. The design includes a built-in fork that attaches to the top of the lid, as well as a cute design inspired by the popular anime, “Spirited Away”.

Large-capacity

Large-capacity multi-layer "Bento Box" carried by the vendor,

TATSUMIYA CO.,LTD is a must-have item for an outdoor event like having a picnic with family and friends.

No matter what kind of dishes including rice or noodles, fish or meat, pickled and cooked vegetables, or even soup, can be contained just in one box.

Planning a picnic, but want to avoid bringing lots of heavy containers and utensils? This is the perfect outdoor or on-the-go meal kit. Both lightweight and spacious, this 3-compartment bento comes with 4 plates and utensils to serve your food among your guests. With a capacity of 4300mL, you have more than enough space to pack many different dishes to share and enjoy.

Good design

The Japanese ''Bento Box'' is also well known for its design. They are not only for daily use but also can be beautiful gifts since they are traditional arts and crafts as well.

This bento box was made specifically with onigiri lovers in mind. The two-tier design allows you to store your vegetables and protein in the lower compartment, as well as up to two onigiris in the upper compartment. Available in six different colors, this house-shaped bento box is perfect for anyone who enjoys a variety of side dishes, as well as a creative design.

This lunchbox is carried By

TATSUMIYA CO.,LTD is designed in elegant Japanese pattern with soft color, the high-quality and reasonable price make it always be on the top seller of the vendor.

Tatsumiya is a brand well-known for its creative kitchenware designs, including many different bento boxes and lunch box accessories. This adorable bento box is inspired by the iconic Maneki Neko, or “beckoning cat”, which is a prominent symbol of good fortune in Japan.

Each bento box includes three wide compartments that stack one on top of the other, along with a convenient fork that fits inside the compartment. With a total volume of 520mL each, this bento is perfect for all your meal-packing needs.

This cute Bento Box is also carried by the same vendor. It'll definitely make your food more tasty and enjoyable!

Decoration

Easy ideas to make your lunch looks good! Making lunch and packing it in Bento Box would be fun, especially if you have these little cute food picks. They are also perfect for finger foods for any party.

In Japan, it is popular to make "character bento", which bento decorated in the shape of characters or animals to amuse children.

Bento furikake sheets are a popular staple among households with young children, as it provides kids with a fun incentive to eat their rice and veggies. Simply place the furikake sheet on the rice before seasoning to create a cute animal design. Moreover, they can also be used repeatedly. This furikake sheet set comes with stencils for six different characters, including fish, frog, elephant, and more. If you have kids, this is a must-have!

Bento Bag

A good "Bento bag" can help you carry the lunch box easily.

This Bento Bag contains heat-insulating material, and you can put a 500ml bottle inside it together! If you are interested in the Japanese ''Bento Box'', don't miss these practical thermal bags with great prices.

With the cute character Bento Bag, your lunchtime will be even more special!

The Best Gift

Choosing a "perfect" gift for your loved ones is not easy. If you are planning to look for a gift for your family or friends, these practical and beautiful "Japanese Bento Box" would be a great choice.

Kokeshi-style bento boxes are another great way to get your kids excited about their lunch. This animal-themed stackable bento box from Tatsimuya comes with two large compartments, large enough for all your side dishes. It also includes a bowl and plate for more comfortable eating. This is perfect for kids who don’t like eating directly from the bento and prefer to have their food on a plate!

With a volume of 850mL and three cute animal designs and colors to choose from, your kids can start having fun with their lunch!

These “Burger Konku” bento boxes have gained a lot of popularity for their usability and unique design. Each bento comes with at least two different compartments to store your various meal components. The plastic material makes it easy to clean, while the locking mechanism prevents leaking or spillage. Available in 4 different designs, this bento box is perfect for anyone who loves burgers and fries!

A simple and stylish lunchbox with natural color would be a nice gift for those who are working at an office.

Finally

Recently, "Bento Box" has become popular not only in Japan where it originated but also worldwide. These well-designed Japanese "Bento Box" will surprise you with its high-quality yet reasonable price ranges.

What's SUPERDELIVERY

