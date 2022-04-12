Whether you wear hats to stay cool on warmer days or as a fashion statement, Japan produces a wide selection suited for many purposes. The avid Japanese fashion culture constantly gives rise to plenty of different clothing and accessory designs, including hats. Here are a few of our favorite hats for spring and summer.

Checkered Cap - Unisex and Antibacterial

This checkered baseball hat is a classic style that can easily be added to any casual outfit. At 59% cotton, the cap is very comfortable and breathable. On the inner rim, there is a piece of fabric that acts as a deodorant and provides an antibacterial function for when you are on the run. An adjustable strap on the back allows the cap to fit women and men of all shapes and sizes. Offered in four different color schemes, this classic unisex hat is perfect as a fashionable item or even for outdoor use on hot spring and summer days for protection from the sun.

Denim Fedora Hat

Unlike the average fedora, this hat is made entirely out of denim—but not just your average denim. Hailing from Okayama, Japan’s epicenter of luxury denim, Okayama Kojija denim is a premium quality denim that is made to last and does not fade over time. Offered in either black or navy, this is a fashionable unisex addition to any casual or formal outfit. The breathable cotton fabric makes it the perfect hat for any season. It comes in two sizes: medium (58 cm diameter) and large (61 cm diameter).

Classical Metro (Bucket) Hat

The classic toro hat is one of the most common modern fashion statement pieces for men today. Taking after a classic bucket hat style, this version has a slightly wider brim and taller crown for optimal sun protection and comfort. Made in Japan out of a cotton/polyester blend, this hat has substantial structure, yet is flexible enough to shape and match your outfit of the day. An adjuster strap on the inside of the brim allows you to fit it to your comfort. This hat can easily be used casually or dressed up and is a great year-round accessory.

Men’s Woven Fedora

This is another classic fedora-style hat that can be used in a variety of outfits and settings. The light cotton material makes it a perfect spring or summer fashion item to elevate any outfit. With three different colors, beige, navy, and black, this hat can easily be styled for everyday use. The woven design also adds an element of fashion that evokes summer, beach time, and relaxation.

Linen Knit Hat

This is the perfect hat for women who love wearing cozy and knitted hats in the spring and summer. Made out of 100% linen, this summer knit hat provides you with comfort, style, and breathability. The natural material provides light wear that can easily be paired with a variety of outfits to create a laid back, bohemian look. You can easily roll up the ends for a shorter style, depending on your preference. This light summer cap comes in four different colors: grey, orange, taupe, and navy.

