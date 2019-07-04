Summer has come. How do you plan your summer vacation? Many people are planning to travel abroad, travel in domestic areas, and so on. However, some people may have a tight budget or a tight schedule, and perhaps a short trip to nearby camping, valley or beach would be a great summer vacation plan if there is great equipment!

Let's cool off this summer with outdoor activities with CAMPING GEARS made by the brilliant idea!✨

TO KEEP FOOD COOL

1. Shoulder Bag for Drinks (Cooler Bag)

By Spice.

It looks like a drawing case, but it's a fluffy drink bag. General ice boxes are quite heavy to carry canned and pet-bottled drinks. However, if you have a shoulder bag for drinks, simply putting the drinks into the bag and hanging the bag on your shoulder can solve all of your problems. It can be capable of putting six cans(350ml) or four cans(500ml).

The small pouch attached to the middle of the shoulder bag's strap has velcro and is easy to attach and remove, so you can separate it from the bag and use it as a tumbler pouch.

Not only for outdoor activities, but also for packaging some gifts when you want to give drinks to someone special.

The shoulder bag for drinks has coolness, simplicity, and design all at once!

2. Simple Basket Bag for Heat Retention & Cold Insultation

By Orb.

A large ice chest has good performance, but it's too heavy to be portable. Simple Basket Bag might be a helpful alternative for the heavy ice chest.

As you can guess the size from the pictures, which is 41 x 23 x 28 cm, this bag is size-friendly.

There's a simple monochrome design, a string pattern, and a pattern of cute illustrations, so you can choose the design according to your taste.

Also, it's sized to fit a shopping basket (plastic basket) used by grocery stores or supermarkets, so you can easily pack items in a shopping basket after shopping and paying for it. After use, you can roll it and store it in a compact mini size.

EASY TO CARRY

1. Compact Dry Towel



By Matador.

Ultra lightweight large nano dry towel works for travel, beach, fitness, gym shower, trekking, and so on. Super absorbent and quick-drying are its unique features. A tiny silicone case makes it convenient to storage, and if you put it on the case, its size is only 13 x 8 x 5 cm. (Spread size is 120 x 60 cm.) It is only 108g, so easy to carry such as beach bags, backpacks or gym backs.

2. Portable Mosquito Coil Stand

By DECOLE.

Many people are worried about mosquito while you are outdoors in the summer, right? For those who suffer from mosquito, we would recommend a cute portable mosquito coil stand.

How to use is simple! When the lid of the mosquito coil stand opens, you can see the nets, and you can put a little mosquito coil between the net and the net and close the lid.

You can hang them on clothes, walls, or on the floor with the loop. With a cute kakigori design, you can blow the heat away.

Usable in Many Ways

1. Long Tongs with Disposable Chopsticks

By AKEBONO.

You can use chopsticks as long tongs by plugging disposable chopsticks in it. It would be used for multi-purpose such as barbecue, salad, cleaning and so on.

If you use a typical chopstick (about 20cm), the total length is about 35cm. All you have to do is change the chopsticks you already used and put new ones in it, so it'll be good for hygiene. There are three colors: orange, sky blue, and light green.

2. LED Lantern

By Captain Stag.

Stained glass-like sheets are included, offering a versatile lantern for an enticing atmosphere. Since it would be separated, you can use it as a regular lantern, or you can use it as a ceiling light by hanging it on the ceiling. You can adjust the brightness as you like.

You can use it as a regular lantern without a sheet, or as a ceiling light, or as a lamp without the lid in a total of five different ways.

Basic Items for a Beginner for Camping

1. Single Tent

By GEERTOP.

It's a compact tent for a single person. Its waterproof coating enables to go camping regardless of weather, and two air windows are attached. It's a dome so that even beginners can assemble easily.

Backpacking, hiking, and mountain climbing are also available with this tent. Also, it is useful throughout the four seasons due to its high water resistance and strong ventilation. It weighs about 1.9kg and is about 11 x 11 x 43cm in size. Components include waterproof seats, inner tents, tent pegs (8pcs), collapsible aluminum poles (2pcs), ropes (2pcs), and storage bags.

2. Air Mattress

By WORKS.

Air mattress for camping or trekking. It weighs 480g and measures 20 x 8 x 8cm when it is compacted. When spread, it increases to 194 x 58 x 5.5cm. The pillow is attached as an integral part, the double air pumping hole reduces the risk of leaking air inside. It has four colors: Green, navy, sky blue, and orange.

3. Field Triangle Stool

By MARUWA.

It's a mini triangle stool with cute patterns. It can be useful not only for camping but also for music festivals and picnics. When storage, it is compressed to 9 x 49cm, but it spread to 28 x 31 x 40 cm when it is fully expanded. The patterns are cute, so you can use it in your balcony, garden, or interior design.

4. Field Chef Cooker

By Captain Stag.

A field chef cooker set consists of a frying pan that is strong in hot cooking, two pots 16cm-sized and 20cm-sized in sanitary stainless steel, a lid that can be used on both of the frying pan and pots, a basket with handles, a wicker tray, and a storage bag.

You can store it compactly. It's a good set for those who live alone, even if they don't go out for outdoor activities.

Finally

How do you like Japanese brilliant camping gears? Please check out more various and excellent camping gears on SUPER DELIVERY.

