『What is the trendy stationery?』 『What kind of cute stationery do they have?』

With this in mind, I went to the "BUNGU JOSHI HAKU 2021, Japan Stationery Girl's Expo 2021," which was held from Dec. 16 to 19, 2020. There were many people loving stationery just as I do, and the venue was very crowded and enthusiastic! If you want to know more about Japanese stationery, this is the perfect article for you, so please read on!

What is BUNGU JOSHI HAKU 2021(文具女子博2021)?

Launched in December 2017 under the slogan "the most enjoyable event for stationery lovers," "BUNGU JOSHI HAKU, Japan Stationery Girl's Expo" is one of the most significant stationery sales events in Japan, and a total of more than 180,000 participants has participated this event so far. More than 50,000 products to practical products vary from notebooks, pencils, washi tapes, etc., making it an enjoyable event to attend and see the items.

Among the exhibitors, many suppliers also sell products at SUPER DELIVERY.

Exhibitors at BUNGU JOSHI HAKU 2021 that are also exhibiting at SUPER DELIVERY

DAIGO Corporation/ M-PLAN CO.,LTD./ MARUAI/ SHOGADO Co.,Ltd./ FURUKWASHIKO/ NB.CO.,LTB./ SANBY CO.,LTD./ Epoch Chemical co., ltd./ Gakken Sta:Ful/ GreenFlash/ YAMAZAKURA CO.,LTD./ RAYMAY FUJII CO.,LTD./ FRONTIA/ ROUND TOP/ Seal do printing Inc./ PAPIER PLATZ/ MIND WAVE/ BGM INC./ WORLD CRAFT CO.,LTD./ s&c corporation ltd/ Fusou Co., Ltd./ K-Planning Co., Ltd./

Enjoying BUNGU JOSHI HAKU 2021 with Photos

In addition to the supplier booths, the venue also has an extensive product display area, where you can see many different types of stationery all at once. I will introduce the exhibition area and some of the suppliers' products with photos.

Products Entered in the Awards

This is where the participating companies display their best-selling entry products. All of the stationery products are very attractive because they are the pride of the companies.

Washi Tape Exhibition

This area is decorated with washi tapes from various companies. The sight of all the cute washi tapes lined up in a row is truly majestic. Everywhere you look, there is nothing but cute washi tape. If you're a washi tape lover, I'm sure you'll go crazy for it!

BGM INC. & FURUKWASHIKO

I also took pictures of the popular SUPER DELIVERY supplier BGM INC. and FURUKWASHIKO. Cute stickers and washi tapes are on display. There were so many great products on display that it's no wonder people were always stopping by the booth.

Finally

If you are a stationery lover, I am sure you would love to purchase these products. Many of these products can also be purchased on SUPER DElIVERY, so please visit the site. Please refer to these articles if you don't know what SUPER DELIVERY is.

