4 Modern Types of Japanese Cutlery

When most people think of Japanese cutlery, chopsticks are the main image that comes to mind. You would be surprised to discover that Japan has an interesting and diverse history of cutlery, heavily influenced by Samurai blacksmiths, European cultures, and imported materials.

History and Features of Japanese Cutlery

During the Meiji period in the late 19th century, Japan was influenced by Europe, adopting French and German culture, which included cutlery designs and cutting techniques. This unique marriage of cultures opened the path to revolutionary new ways of using materials in the fabrication of cutlery. One of the most iconic cutleries is the Japanese knife, which is usually crafted with hagane, a type of Japanese steel that was once used to forge Samurai swords by the most skilled blacksmiths.

During this time in history, Japan began modernizing and the demand for samurai swords decreased, forcing Samurai blacksmiths to pivot to manufacturing knives as a way of maintaining their livelihoods. The hammered-style knives are reminiscent of the traditional blacksmith techniques used and are now popular among chefs for their high quality carbon steel.

Seki City is considered as the birthplace of modern Japanese cutlery, where the production of European-style knives began. Today, Tsubame in Niigata is one of the most well-known cities for high-end Western cutlery, producing premium quality stainless steel sets with custom 3D laser engravings. Another popular material used for modern Japanese cutlery is lacquer, one of the oldest natural coatings that came from a philosophy of living in harmony with nature.

Our 4 Recommended Styles of Modern Japanese Cutlery

1. Gold-plated Stainless-Steel Dessert Cutlery Set

In Japanese culture, the Mizuhiki knot is known to be a symbol of affection, warmth, and unity. This beautiful gold-plated stainless-steel cutlery set is crafted and designed by highly skilled Japanese artisans and incorporates this treasured symbol. This 8-piece set includes a dessert fork, dessert spoon, cake fork, and a teaspoon, all enclosed in an elegant wooden box.

2. Stainless Steel Coffee Spoon

These coffee spoons are designed with such vibrant and elegant colours. The stainless-steel design provides a chrome-like finish, making them an excellent addition to your home coffee station. Prepare to infuse your coffee ritual with luxury and presence with these one-of-a-kind spoons.

3. Wooden Table Fork

Made from the Saos fruit trees, this reddish-tinted wooden table fork has a rustic cottage feel. The hardness of this Indonesian wood produces a gorgeous, yet durable piece of natural cutlery that will add a unique character to your kitchen and dining room table.

4. Hammered Stainless Steel Dessert Knife

The hammered steel design is iconic of Japanese cutlery and creates a stunning texture and lustre to this dessert knife. Made from stainless steel in Tsubamensajo, a region known for its knife and tableware factories, this knife carries with it the ancient Japanese traditions of metallurgy and knife design to add flair to any dessert spread.

Finally

The design and production of Japanese cutlery is an ancient practice that has been evolving over hundreds of years, all the way from the first samurai swords. These styles of cutlery are a great way to introduce Japanese culture to your clients, who may be unfamiliar with the rich history behind tableware in Japan.

